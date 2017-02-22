The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be a distinctive backdrop for the Alumni Athletic Championship as we continue to build the highest quality national lacrosse events and accompanying experiences.

LEGACY Global Sports announced today the first-ever Alumni Athletic Championship lacrosse tournament will take place during Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week, Aug. 3-6 at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio.

The Alumni Athletic Championship will give former college lacrosse players the opportunity to relive their glory days alongside their teammates – competing against old rivals for funds benefiting their alma maters’ lacrosse programs.

The Alumni Athletic Championship games will be held on Aug. 5 at the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex, a world-class venue that is a main component of the $600 million Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village development project currently under way in Canton.

“The Hall of Fame is pleased to partner with LEGACY Global Sports, an organization that shares our commitment to excellence, to run the programming for the sports complex at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village,” said David Baker, Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO. “Throughout the multi-day event, former college lacrosse players will take part in elite-level lacrosse competition while enjoying the pro football-related activities that are the hallmark of Enshrinement Week.”

“Our company takes pride in creating post-collegiate sports events for athletes seeking camaraderie through competition,” added Joel Franklin, Director of Lacrosse for LEGACY Global Sports. “The Pro Football Hall of Fame will be a distinctive backdrop for the Alumni Athletic Championship as we continue to build the highest quality national lacrosse events and accompanying experiences.”

Top teams will receive a donation to their alma maters’ program along with a custom award to be showcased alongside the schools’ athletic trophies.

“Having the opportunity to compete again, represent my school and get together with my teammates during Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame is an experience not to be missed,” said Chris Boland, a two-time Johns Hopkins captain, All-American and NCAA champion.

The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week powered by Johnson Controls will include:

THURSDAY, AUG. 3



To kick off the 2017 football season, the annual Hall of Fame Game featuring two top NFL teams will be held in the new Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

FRIDAY, AUG. 4



Lacrosse participants, coaches and guests will enjoy a welcoming social event at the Hall of Fame

SATURDAY, AUG. 5



The Alumni Athletic Championship games, featuring former collegiate lacrosse players from across the country, will be played at the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village Sports Complex

During the nationally televised annual Enshrinement Ceremony, more than 120 past inductees are expected to be on stage inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to welcome the newest members of the Hall of Fame fraternity

SUNDAY, AUG. 6



The Enshrinee’s Roundtable, an afternoon event held in the Canton Memorial Civic Center, will be an unscripted, up-close-and-personal discussion with Hall of Famers

Later that evening, the annual Concert of Legends, featuring a nationally known recording act to be announced soon, will be held in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

