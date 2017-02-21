...advancements and improvements in the field of rhinoplasty make it a popular subject among patients and the medical community. -Senior Editor of USRhinoplasty.org

As recently as 2015, rhinoplasty was one of the Top 5 cosmetic procedures in the United States according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Some patients want to make a change in the appearance of their nose while others want to address the functionality of their nose and improve their breathing ability. The team at usrhinoplasty.org is expanding its article database to better inform its readers about how nasal disorders can be treated by rhinoplasty.

According to the senior editor of the website, “Rhinoplasty involves much more than simply altering the appearance of the nose. The surgery can also be used to improve the ability of patients to breathe on a daily basis. People with chronic sinus issues can have their lives affected consistently by their breathing problems. We discuss the issue of sinus problems as well as the rhinoplasty options to address and correct this condition.”

The newly expanded article database also covers nasal disorders such as a deviated septum and cleft lip and palate. The senior editor went on to say “these are two topics that often need to be explained to the public. Many people aren’t sure how to tell if they suffer from a deviated septum. Also, parents are looking for information about how to help their children born with a cleft lip or palate. Our articles give them an overview about these conditions as well as information about their medical options.”

According to the senior editor, the team at usrhinoplasty.org plans to grow its nasal disorder article database throughout 2017. He went on to say “advancements and improvements in the field of rhinoplasty make it a popular subject among patients and the medical community. The website will feature updates throughout the calendar year about the development of any new nasal disorder rhinoplasty techniques or studies related to the subject conducted by the medical community.”

About USRhinoplasty.org

USRhinoplasty.org aims to be the number one resource for information and issues related to rhinoplasty for both current and future patients.