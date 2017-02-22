iCardiac Technologies, Inc. announced today that it has launched QPoint, its next-generation eCOA platform, to address the growing demand for more efficient and innovative eCOA study services in drug development. In addition to a number of other benefits, QPoint delivers the shortest and most streamlined study configuration and startup in the industry.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) services support the collection of observations from patients, clinicians, or caregivers during clinical trials to help assess the impact of a new drug. iCardiac’s QPoint can measure clinical outcome assessments both directly from patients at home or during trial site visits.

Capitalizing on more than a decade of experience in the eCOA space, iCardiac set out to address key industry challenges such as long study startup times. The QPoint platform is engineered for rapid configuration to clinical trial protocols, saving multiple weeks – or more – in the study startup cycle. This is accomplished by study team members being able to customize study questionnaires and how they will appear on devices in real time through RapidStart, an interactive study setup and validation portal.

“Clinical trial sites and sponsors also need to have up-to-date information at their fingertips,” said Thuan Pham, Director of Software Development at iCardiac, who led the QPoint engineering team. “Our advanced reporting tool allows for timely decisions throughout the study."

Other key features include a fully-integrated backend dashboard that delivers eCOA compliance data along with any corresponding respiratory and cardiac safety information. QPoint can also remotely and automatically update devices worldwide, which enables rapid, reliable deployment of all patient devices and applicable software.

State-of-the-art hardware and a comprehensive pool of global network service providers ensure maximum connectivity and reliability for handheld devices. iCardiac’s global 24/7 customer support team has also been dramatically expanded to accommodate direct-to-patient troubleshooting for home-based eCOA devices.

“The QPoint platform represents a major leap forward for iCardiac, our sponsors and the eCOA industry as a whole,” said Alex Zapesochny, President & CEO of iCardiac. “QPoint was built to squarely address the most pressing challenges in the use of eCOA services, and to unleash a new era of productive innovation in the industry for the benefit of drug developers and healthcare consumers.”

About iCardiac Technologies:

iCardiac Technologies, Inc. is an industry-leading centralized core laboratory for eCOA, respiratory and cardiac safety clinical trial services. Its largest eCOA study involved 200 sites and 1.5 million patient submissions in more than 30 countries. iCardiac serves 8 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, as well as numerous small and mid-sized pharma and biotechnology firms. For more information, please visit: http://www.icardiac.com.