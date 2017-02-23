Synergy Global Housing Announces Seattle Expansion

Synergy Global Housing is expanding its global reach with the opening of its newest office in Seattle, Washington, beginning March 1, 2017. Synergy has provided world-class corporate housing in the Emerald City for several years, but this new Global Solutions Centre is staffed by local Synergy personnel, who have extensive knowledge of the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle team will be led by General Manager Ben Wood and Business Development Manager Lisa Brand, who combined have more than 15 years of working and living in the Seattle market.

“Synergy’s growth has always been the result of listening to our customers and developing tailored solutions to exceed their needs,” said Debra Christopher, Synergy’s President. “We could not be more excited about our enhanced presence and opportunity to extend the Synergy difference through our local team in Seattle.”

While the tech industry is frequently associated with Northern California’s Silicon Valley, these innovative companies have expanded their reach and access to talent around the globe. As these companies have grown, Synergy has made it a point to expand alongside of them in some of most technology-rich markets in the world. Synergy has offices in San Francisco, California; Hyderabad, India; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; Singapore and now Seattle.

Seattle is a lot more than flannel and coffee. It is a city renowned for its innovation and left-of-center approach. Synergy’s decision to open an office in the Pacific Northwest is a reflection to Seattle’s importance as an economic hub. The technology and ecommerce organizations that call Seattle their home are some of the most well-known companies in the world, and that trend is not likely to slow with the way Seattle continues to evolve.

“In the last two years it feels like the city has doubled in size,” Wood said. “There’s more of everything. There’s more restaurants. There is constant construction – there are 59 cranes in downtown Seattle. The demand is so high out there, because of the economic growth. The opportunities for Synergy are fantastic because there is so much movement into the market.”

Seattle’s growing economy and active lifestyle made it the perfect place for Synergy to continue its worldwide expansion. The creative professionalism that Seattle reflects is aligned with Synergy’s ingenuity and consultative approach to short-term furnished housing.

The new office will be in the South Lake Union neighborhood at 500 Yale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109. For more information about Synergy’s Seattle offerings contact a Synergy representative at (800) 600-1115.

About Synergy Global Housing

Synergy Global Housing brings a superior furnished housing experience to the business travel and workforce mobility industry; providing best-in-class serviced accommodations in more than 55 countries across the globe. Synergy has Global Solutions Centres in: Dublin, Ireland; Hyderabad, India; Singapore; and San Ramon, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego. Orange County, California and Seattle Washington. Through people, passion and innovation, Synergy delivers comprehensive services, custom-tailored to meet each client’s individual needs, on a worldwide basis. To learn more, visit http://www.synergyhousing.com.