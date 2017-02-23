3essentials Inks Partnership with SmarterTools

3essentials customers can deploy SmarterMail servers easily without in house server expertise

3essentials announced today it has partnered with software developer SmarterTools Inc., allowing it to lease the SmarterMail mail server, SmarterStats Web log analytics and SEO software, and SmarterTrack customer service software to customers.

SmarterMail is a cost-effective Microsoft Exchange alternative, bringing enterprise-level functionality to businesses, ISPs, and Web hosting environments. SmarterTrack is a powerful help desk application built for tracking, managing, and reporting on customer service and communications, including sales and support issues. SmarterStats allows businesses to manage website statistics and SEO efforts in a single application, providing them with the tools needed to make informed decisions and run their online business at maximum efficiency.

SmarterTools products are used in more than 100 countries by businesses of all sizes to collaborate, manage, and track business performance. All SmarterTools products are designed to be accessible via popular Web browsers and are thoroughly tested and optimized for the Safari, Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Opera browsers, allowing end users to access their mission-critical software from any computer or mobile device from anywhere in the world.

About SmarterTools

Founded in 2003, SmarterTools Inc. is an information technology management software company based in Phoenix, Arizona. SmarterTools builds a Windows mail server, customer service software, and Web log analytics and SEO software that simplify and automate the day-to-day IT operations of businesses and hosting environments in over 100 countries. Additional information about SmarterTools Inc. and the SmarterTools product line is available at the company website: http://www.smartertools.com.

About 3essentials

Founded in 2001, 3essentials is a hosting, cloud and managed services provider specializing in Microsoft technologies. 3essentials customers can deploy SmarterMail servers easily without in house server expertise. 3essentials Managed SmarterMail service offerings allow customers to get up and running quickly with a complete managed solution that is both affordable and robust in features. Get started today at: http://www.3essentials.com/managed-smartermail/.