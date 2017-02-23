“There are currently no approved drugs that address the core symptoms of autism,” said Dr. Joan Fallon, founder and CEO of Curemark.

Curemark, LLC announced today that the Blüm Study, a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CM-AT in children aged 3-8 with Autism, is now enrolling at three new sites. These new sites are in addition to the 30 clinical sites already enrolling children across the United States.

This 14-week, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study is being conducted to determine if CM-AT may help improve core and non-core symptoms of Autism. CM-AT, which has been granted Fast Track designation by FDA, is designed to enhance protein digestion thereby potentially restoring the pool of essential amino acids. Essential amino acids play a critical role in the expression of several genes important to neurological function and serve as precursors to key neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine.

The three new Blüm trial sites are:

Colorado

IMMUNOe Research Centers (Thornton)

Florida

Segal Institute for Clinical Research (Miami)

New Jersey

Children's Specialized Hospital (Egg Harbor Township)

For more information about the Blüm Study or to find a Clinical Trial Site near you, visit: http://www.blumstudy.com.

About Curemark, LLC

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Curemark’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of Autism, ADHD, addiction, Schizophrenia and Parkinson’s disease. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @curemark on Twitter.

About CM-AT & The Blüm StudyTM

CM-AT, Curemark’s lead drug candidate, has been granted “Fast Track” designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the investigation of Autism. The company is currently enrolling a Phase 3 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial (known as the Blüm Study) to examine the effect of CM-AT in children ages 3-8 with Autism. The trial is enrolling at 33 sites across the United States. For additional information, please see: http://www.blumstudy.com.

