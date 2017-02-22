SutiTravel 6.3.3 Feature Updates

SutiTravel 6.3.3 is now live. The new release features updates such as a new user interface, added API & hotel integrations, and travel insurance.

Latest enhancements include:

A new user interface

A great user experience is what we intend to provide customers and why the solution continuously provides a seamless experience to end users. SutiTravel's usability has been improved to make it more intuitive and user friendly. Flight API integration

We have integrated with the flight service provider GoAIR to provide the best flight deals and additional options to customers.

Travel insurance

SutiTravel now provides travel assistance and insurance services. Select Overseas, Domestic, Schengen Overseas, or Student Overseas protection plans based on your requirements.

Hotel inventory integration

SutiTravel has added the hotel inventory service provider GRNConnect to our list of content.

For more information, please visit https://www.sutitravel.com.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at http://www.sutisoft.com.