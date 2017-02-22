Strategic and actionable tactics that B2B companies can implement immediately to boost performance

Fusion Marketing Partners (FMP) today announced the release of a podcast of their February 16 Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) radio program that outlines the most effective strategies for B2B marketing and lead-to-revenue management.

Based on FMP’s client data and their 2017 State of the Industry Report: Trends in B2B Marketing and Lead-to-Revenue, Ryan and host James Obermayer talked about specific steps B2B companies need to take in order to produce results from their marketing and sales investments and activities. Highlights of the podcast include:



Why a majority of B2B companies are evaluating their current sales and marketing model.

How efficient lead-to-revenue processes can boost overall results by 50 percent or more.

Why content marketing and a powerful brand promise can accelerate results.

How a solid technology infrastructure can be used to align people and processes across the marketing and sales departments.

According to Jim Obermayer, “Chris Ryan did a great job of covering the critical lead-to-revenue components in this podcast. His advice is a great blend of strategic and actionable tactics that B2B companies can implement immediately to boost performance.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed talking about the B2B challenges and solutions with Jim Obermayer, especially since our discussion was based on our extensive survey of B2B marketing and sales executives,” Ryan said.

You can listen to the podcast here.

About Fusion Marketing Partners

Fusion Marketing Partners (FMP) is a B2B marketing agency that specializes in helping companies create powerful lead-to-revenue machines to turn around their stalled or underperforming marketing and sales operations and build value in their business. FMP’s strategic expertise and vigorous execution of proven tactics has quickly driven measurable improvements in awareness, leads and revenue for B2B clients across the U.S. and internationally. The company was founded by principals with deep experience in B2B marketing, sales, business development, web marketing, and public relations — from successful startups to Silicon Valley giants. To find out more, visit Fusion Marketing Partners.

About the Sales Lead Management Association

The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 300-plus articles from 60 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include an active ‘opinionated’ blog, recognition for the ‘20 Women Leaders to Watch in Sales Lead Management,’ and the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 347 episodes and 85,600 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of eight marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.