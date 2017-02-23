The LumiBright™ 3300B UV-LED Illuminators are an extremely high power, highly uniform UV-LED solution supporting unprecedented speed and resolution for UV DLP® applications such as 3D printing, computer-to-screen and computer-to-plate printing and maskless lithography. As a member of the Texas Instruments Design Network, two models have been developed for two different DLP chipsets. The 20 watt illuminator is designed for the DLP7000 chipset and the 30 watt illuminator design supports the DLP9500 chipset. Available wavelengths for the UV-LED array include 365, 385, 395 and 405 nm in single or multi-wavelength configurations. Water-cooling allows the UV-LED array to be operated at a very high current density.

The Aurora™ UV Classic Line Sources serve industrial UV curing as used for the photopolymerization of inks, coatings, adhesives and sealants. The Aurora Classic’s patented optical design provides peak irradiance at a large working distance from the emitter window and ultra-uniform distribution in two dimensions. Other commercial UV-LED curing systems specify peak irradiance at the emitter window glass, and only support flat surfaces or small objects easily positioned in proximity of the window since the irradiance fall-off is ineffective at longer working distances. The Aurora UV Classic Line Sources are ideal for UV curing applications where machine frameworks or complicated part profiles prevent the UV-LED system from being mounted close to the cure surface.

LumiBright UV-LED Light Engines are integrated LED assemblies that emit very high optical power and easily couple to liquid light guides and fiber bundles for spot curing applications. The light engines combine densely packed chip-on-board (COB) die arrays with a TIR optic, a compound parabolic concentrator (CPC). Metallic-core PC boards (MCPCB) conduct heat away from the COB array and a high current capacity surface mount connector support high drive current operation. No additional optics are necessary for light guide coupling. The light guide ferrule can be butt-coupled to the CPC optical aperture of the LumiBright UV LE.

Innovations in Optics, Inc. (IOI), founded in 1993 and located near Boston, offers high power LED light sources for science and industry that provide maximum photon delivery, illumination uniformity, and stable optical power. IOI’s products offer system-level advantages over lasers and arc lamps in OEM equipment for many applications. LumiBright™ light engines and illumination systems feature patented and patent-pending optics which collect, direct and maximize output efficiency and uniformity. Available LED wavelengths range from UV 365 nm through the near-infrared, including broadband white and multiband options. LumiBright™ system components include thermal management devices and driver/controllers.

