ITS Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Our customers depend on us to stay on top of technology and simplify it for them so they can focus on their business, confident that ITS is managing the technology that makes their business run.

ITS, Technology Simplified, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ITS to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

ITS is more than your typical Managed Service Provider. Since 1990 ITS has been providing small and medium-sized businesses IT and telephony solutions, services and support that help organizations achieve more growth and greater success. Our proactive approach to support not only simplifies technology but also means less hassle, less downtime and simplified systems that enable your business to streamline processes and communication, for an enhanced user experience. ITS is a small business and it is this which we believe gives us our distinct advantage. Our size enables us to be agile, flexible, and proactive - which means we have the ability to adapt business models rapidly and efficiently when required. We’ll quickly react to problems and changes in the business environment or technology and provide fast solutions.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“We are very pleased to be recognized on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. Our customers depend on us to stay on top of technology and simplify it for them so they can focus on their business, confident that ITS is managing the technology that makes their business run. Being recognized for this by CRN is a true testimony to ITS’ adaptability in this industry that is continually changing and evolving” said Sharon Woods, President & CEO of ITS.

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About ITS

Since 1990 ITS has been providing complete communication solutions to businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Simi Valley, the company is a leading provider of Managed IT Solutions, Bandwidth, Cloud Services including IP PBX and Electronic Fax services; Voice over IP (VoIP); as well as traditional local and long distance voice services. ITS maintains a highly technical environment, offering superior service that is easily accessible, professional, live, and friendly. ITS has customers from San Luis Obispo to San Diego. For more information please visit http://www.itstelecom.com or call 800-876-4ITS (4487).

ITS – Integrated Telemanagement Services, Inc,. 4100 Guardian Street, Suite 110, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

