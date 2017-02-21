The Tel Aviv and Miami offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP joined Mergermarket and the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) to host the “Start-Up Nation to Start-Up Region: Making Your Mark in Latin America” Seminar which took place Jan. 25 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Patricia Menéndez-Cambó, vice chair of Greenberg Traurig and chair of the firm’s Global Practice, Gary M. Epstein, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tel-Aviv office and co-chair of the firm’s Israel Practice, Yosbel A. Ibarra, co-managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Miami office and co-chair of the firm’s Latin American and Iberian Practice, and Manuel Rajunov, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Dallas and Mexico City offices, participated as panelists along with an esteemed panel of experts from leading law firms and local business executives, including: Freddy Fachelr, EY Law International Division, Costa Rica; Carolina Zang, Zang, Bergel y Viñes Abogados, Argentina; Jonás Bergstein, Bergstein Abogados, Uruguay; Mauro Berenholc, Pinheiro Neto Advogados, Brazil; and Gabriel Hayon, CEO, Latin America Chamber of Commerce, Israel.

The speakers and audience engaged in a lively discussion regarding the opportunities of doing business in Latin American markets. They also shared insights and experiences related to developing trends across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, and Costa Rica, as well as discussed business synergies between leading law firms in Latin America and Israel.

The Seminar was followed by a dinner forum with ambassadors from Uruguay, Panama, Honduras, and Guatemala, including other country officials from Costa Rica, Paraguay, Ecuador, Chile, and the Dominican Republic. During the dinner, Mr. Ayoob Kara, MK, who serves as the Deputy Minister of Regional Cooperation, offered a conversation on promoting continued growth in Latin America.

Greenberg Traurig’s Tel Aviv office serves as a gateway for Israeli businesses and entrepreneurs doing business around the world, as well as companies seeking opportunities within Israel. The firm provides a wide range of legal services to clients in Israel who need U.S. and UK counsel, as well as legal services from other international jurisdictions. (Attorneys in the office do not practice Israeli law.) As a result of Greenberg Traurig’s experience advising multinationals with locations in Israel, Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, firm attorneys are familiar with a variety of legal frameworks and work with clients to bridge the legal and regulatory gaps on cross-border deals. The firm also has a strong track record of matching Israeli companies with strategic partners, potential joint ventures and other business-to-business connections.

