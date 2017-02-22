We’re excited to present our new cyber defense solution to stakeholders, solution and service providers in this large and growing Saudi market, we are proud to be partners with Crimson Logic” said Mike Miracle, SVP Marketing Strategy BlackRidge Technology

Event from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28 in Riyadh spotlights growing Saudi cyber security market.

BlackRidge Technology is sponsoring and participating in the 2nd Annual International Cyber Security Conference, hosted by the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Interior, represented by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in partnership with Naseba.

The two-day conference in Riyadh starting Feb. 27 will highlight the importance of cyber security awareness and effective security solutions to counter threats to Saudi industries and government agencies. The Saudi cyber security market is projected to grow nearly 60 percent, to $3.48 billion, by 2019.

“We’re excited to present our new cyber defense solution to the regional stakeholders and solution and service providers in this large and growing Saudi market, in support of our partnership with Crimson Logic who has local offices in the region,” said Mike Miracle, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Strategy at BlackRidge Technology.

More than 1,000 conference delegates are expected, including CEOs, CIOs, CISOs, IT and Security Managers, and students from a variety of industry verticals. The conference is to be officially opened by His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Bandar bin Abdullah Al Mishari Al Saud, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs.

Blackridge Technology representatives Robert Forster and Doug Johnson will show Saudi officials and private sector leaders how BlackRidge’s unique, identity-based cyber defense can stop cyber-attacks and protect against insider threats at the earliest possible time, on the first packet before network sessions are established. The technology provides the equivalent of secure caller ID for the network that allows only identified and authorized users or devices access to enterprise and cloud systems.

“The conference will provide stakeholders with strategic tools to protect the Kingdom’s critical infrastructure and sensitive data, in addition to introducing them to leading solution providers,” said Dr. Abbad AlAbbad, the Executive Director of Strategic Development & Communication at NCSC. “At a time when cyber threats are constantly evolving, we need practical solutions for threat mitigation, as well as the knowledge required to effectively deploy these solutions.”

About BlackRidge Technology

BlackRidge Technology provides a next generation cyber defense solution that stops cyber-attacks and blocks unauthenticated access. Our patented First Packet Authentication™ technology was developed for the military to cloak and protect servers and segment networks. BlackRidge Transport Access Control authenticates user and device identity and enforces security policy on the first packet of network sessions. This new level of real-time protection blocks or redirects unidentified and unauthorized traffic to stop attacks and unauthorized access, isolates and segment networks, and provides identity attribution. BlackRidge was founded in 2010 to commercialize its military grade and patented network security technology. For more information, visit http://www.blackridge.us.