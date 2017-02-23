Ridgecrest Herbal Product Wins Award

PhysiQOL wins Award 2017 Taste for Life Essentials award winner in the category of Pain Management.

Ridgecrest Herbals is thrilled that our PhysiQOL herbal supplement has won the 2017 Taste for Life Essentials Award in the category of Pain Management. This recognition is a tribute to the hard work our company has put into this unique product and the results our customers experience. Designed to help improve quality of life (QOL) during periods of pain or discomfort, we combined homeopathic remedies with herbal products used for centuries to help reduce pain and promote a healthy inflammatory response such as Boswellia, ginger, bromelain, turmeric, and white willow bark. The result is an eclectic, effective product that helps manage the root issues of many common aches and pains. Whether it is tension in the neck or head, inflammation associated with overuse, or menstrual discomfort, PhysiQOL is a natural, safe alternative that is non-habit forming and gentle on the liver. Ridgecrest Herbal’s patented formula contains a variety of the most powerful ingredients for natural pain relief used in Ayurvedic medicine, traditional Chinese medicine (TMC) and Western herbalism. Ingredients in PhysiQOL are fast-acting and have been shown to help reduce discomfort and promote a healthy inflammatory response in the joints, muscles, digestive tract, and respiratory system. In addition to pain management, this formula includes ingredients designed to help bring a sense of calm to help reduce stress for faster recovery, and still others that increase the bioavailability of the product.

The Taste of Life Essentials Award is a great honor, demonstrating the quality and effectiveness of our PhysiQOL product, and places our exclusive solution for natural pain management alongside some of the best products in the industry. Released in 2015, this is PhysiQOL’s first recognition, adding it to our list of other quality, award-winning products including ClearLungs Immune (2016), Anxiety Free (2014, 2016), and Thyroid Thrive (2016). Read about the other Taste For Life Essentials Award 2017 here.