Susan Shaffer wants to share the rewards of art by sharing with as many other women as possible.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to celebrate five years of business with Joyful Arts Studio, 21 East Baltimore Street in Greencastle. As year number five concludes on March 9, 2017, Susan Shaffer, the owner of Joyful Arts Studio, is still as passionate about art and its ability to bring joy to life as when she opened the art studio and gallery. Joyful Arts Studio is truly a labor of love for Shaffer, and it is personal, too. “I believe art transformed my life by giving me self-confidence, self-esteem, and helping me learn to love myself,” she says. With such a powerful impact on her own life, Shaffer wants to share the rewards of art by sharing with as many other women as possible. It is this foundation coupled with a nurturing environment that carries Joyful Arts Studio into year six.

Join Joyful Arts Studio on Friday, March 10, from 1 PM to 6 PM, and Saturday, March 11, from 10 AM to 4 PM, for a Student Art Exhibit with an artist reception from 1 PM to 4 PM. Relax and enjoy the creativity of others, make a memory in the photo booth, and sign the Joys and Gratitude Journal. The public is invited to view the artwork and vote for the People’s Choice Award as they imagine what adding art to their own life will do.

Joyful Arts Studio, which is non-franchise and independently owned, offers a variety of original classes year-round. Some are simply an evening art project, like the upcoming Creating Your Way to JOY! On Friday, February 24. Others are month-long, exploring art theory. Theory classes accept a variety of levels because one-on-one instruction gives an individualized opportunity to learn and grow. Instruction covers a variety of mediums, such as watercolor, oil, acrylic, pencil drawing, batik silk scarf, wine glass painting, pencil drawing, and mixed media. For more on upcoming classes, visit http://www.joyfulartstudio.com. Joyful Arts Studio offers youth classes, also.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore Franklin County PA and enjoy the trails of history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. Discover more. Plan a visit soon at ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or by contacting 866.646.8060.