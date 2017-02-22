Roma Island The Roma Island's five blower speeds and three year warranty represents an unbeatable combination among chimney-style island range hoods that are in this price range.

Zephyr Ventilation, the industry leader in ventilation hood design, innovation and technology, has received Consumers Digest Best Buys for its Typhoon, Tempest II, and Roma Island kitchen ventilation hoods. For the second year in a row, the three Zephyr hoods were chosen based on their overall performance and features.

The Consumers Digest Best Buy program was designed to help identify products of exceptional value in the marketplace for the benefit of consumers. It strives to save consumers time, money, and help educate in a complex and often confusing marketplace, so that purchases can be made with confidence.

Typhoon is an under cabinet range hood with a smooth, sophisticated curvature and powerful, virtually noise-free 850-CFM blower. According to Consumers Digest, “the Typhoon has the most adjustability in blower speed among under-cabinet range hoods.” In addition, “this model’s warranty is the best that we found among under-cabinet range hoods, beating the next closest challenger by 7 years.” All three models in stainless steel, white, and black in all sizes (36-, 42-, and 48-inches) received Best Buys.

Tempest II is designed with professional-grade performance and seamless contours, and is ideal for demanding cooks with 650-CFM or 1200-CFM blower options. “No other chimney-style wall range hood that we found can match the Tempest II Pro’s combination of features at its low price,” states Consumers Digest Magazine. The 36-, 42-, and 48-inch wide Tempest II all received Best Buys.

The Roma Island features a bold shape, ICON Touch™ controls, dual level lighting, and according to Consumers Digest, its five blower speeds and three year warranty “represents an unbeatable combination among chimney-style island range hoods that are in this price range.” The Roma Island was also awarded with a Best Buy for its extension kit that allows the model to reach a 12-foot ceiling.

“We’re thrilled that the Typhoon, Tempest II, and Roma Island have received the coveted Best Buy status again from Consumers Digest,” says Luke Siow, Zephyr President. “We’re constantly seeking new ways to stay competitive in the marketplace with innovative features and technology, and we strive to provide a value to our consumers; it’s an honor to be recognized.”

About Zephyr

Since 1997, San Francisco-based Zephyr has continued to bring design, innovation and technology to the forefront of the kitchen ventilation hood industry. The company has challenged the perception of what ventilation means in kitchen design and created a new awareness of the importance of a high performing ventilation system. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary, Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer, Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. In addition, Zephyr has pioneered ventilation hood technology with the industry’s first DCBL Suppression System; an exclusive innovation that delivers the most silent, energy efficient and performance-driven range hoods available today. As a direct result of its commitment to elevating range hood design and technology, Zephyr is the recipient of several prestigious awards including Consumer Report Buy Rating, Consumer Digest Best Buy Rating, Chicago Athenaeum Good Design, ADEX (Awards for Design Excellence), Appliance Design ‘Excellence In Design’, Spark Award and the Architectural Products ‘Product Innovation Award.’ To learn more, visit http://www.zephyronline.com.