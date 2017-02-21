Available March 14th! The 13th video game in the Zelda saga, Nintendo’s Twilight Princess takes a notably darker, more mature tone than previous installments

VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the publication of the manga adaptation of The Legend of Zelda’s most famous video game with the release of THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS on March 14th.

Set for an exclusive print release, THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS is based on the classic Nintendo® role playing, puzzle-solving, action video game series. The manga features story and artwork by creator Akira Himekawa, the team widely renowned for their previous ZELDA manga adaptations. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS Vol. 1 is rated ‘T’ for Teens and will carry a print MSRP of $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN. Volumes will be released on a yearly basis.

Once upon a time, wizards tried to conquer the Sacred Realm of Hyrule. The Spirits of Light sealed the wizards’ power within the Shadow Crystal and banished them to the Twilight Realm beyond the Mirror of Twilight. Now, an evil menace is trying to find Midna, Princess of the Twilight Realm, and the fragments of the Shadow Crystal to gain the power to rule over both the Twilight Realm and the World of Light.

“Zelda fans will love this latest release for one of the franchise’s most popular games,” says Michael Montesa, Editor. “The 13th video game in the Zelda saga, Nintendo’s Twilight Princess takes a notably darker, more mature tone than previous installments. This foreboding atmosphere is captured in this exciting new adaptation, which fans and players will want to add to their personal collections.”

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga series was created by Akira Himekawa, which is the pen name of two women known simply as A. Honda and S. Nagano. The pair created The Legend of Zelda manga series which was inspired by several games and story arcs in the Zelda video game series. To-date they have created ten manga adventures, which are published by VIZ Media, featuring Link and the popular video game world of THE LEGEND OF ZELDA, including Ocarina of Time, Oracle of Seasons, Four Swords and more.

Readers also are invited to enjoy VIZ Media’s THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: LEGENDARY EDITION which adapts the ten-volume manga series into a brand new line of deluxe omnibus 2-in-1 releases.

