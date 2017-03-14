We are seeing a convergence of technology that is going to advance the safety and collision mitigation industry, as well as increase efficient vehicle operations - all which ultimately saves lives,”

PRECO Electronics, the global leader in heavy-duty vehicle collision mitigation, today announced its participation within North America’s largest work truck event, The Work Truck Show 2017. PRECO will be located at booth #5873, demonstrating how its radar safety technology eliminates an operators’ blind spots in side and rear applications. On display will be the combination of PRECO’s two recently announced collision mitigation technologies: PreView Side Defender and PreView Sentry.

PreView Side Defender, designed specifically for heavy and medium trucks, actively warns operators of objects in the vehicle’s side blind zones, including pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicles. PreView Sentry, designed for rear collision detection, incorporates a fully-adjustable detection zone, with the ability to detect objects from the face of the radar up to 30 meters (98 feet). Additionally, the width of the detection zone is adjustable to fit nearly every vehicle type. When combined, both products provide operators with a complete understanding of their surrounding environment, potential threats and the ability to proactively take action to reduce the number and severity of collisions.

The National Safety Council’s Injury Facts 2016 report identified that 26% of fatalities on the road were from distracted driving. When this number is combined with a 9% increase in motor vehicle fatalities and more than 2.2 million serious injuries suffered for the first half of 2016, the importance that collision mitigation and safety technology can play in reducing accidents is evident.

“We are seeing a convergence of technology that is going to advance the safety and collision mitigation industry, as well as increase efficient vehicle operations - all which ultimately saves lives,” said Tom Loutzenheiser, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at PRECO. “PRECO has worked with customers, OEMs and partners to identify the needs in the market and deliver solutions that will make an immediate impact. Both products integrate with telematics applications, vision systems, LED mirror indicators, or other sensors using industry standard communications."

PRECO will be showcasing PreView Sentry and PreView Side Defender at Work Truck Show 2017, March 14-17 in Indianapolis at their booth #5873.

PreView Side Defender and PreView Sentry are available immediately from PRECO, as well as authorized PRECO dealers and partners. To learn more, visit preco.com or contact PRECO at 866.977.7326 or email info(at)preco(dot)com.

About PRECO Electronics

PRECO is the global leader of collision mitigation solutions for heavy-duty equipment industries. PRECO believes that those responsible for heavy-duty equipment operations have a desire to keep the people and property around them safe and free from harm. We design, engineer and manufacture collision mitigation technology optimized for heavy-duty equipment. Our safety products have survived the industry’s most rigorous testing for unstoppable performance in the harshest working conditions imaginable, so operators and fleets can perform with greater confidence and peace of mind.

Established in 1947, PRECO has been providing safety solutions to heavy-duty industries for almost 70 years. Learn more at http://www.PRECO.com and follow us on Twitter @PrecoElec.