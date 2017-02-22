HockeyTV “This promotion represents an opportunity for both HockeyTV and the MHL to showcase our elite products.” - Marc Ruskin, President of HockeyTech

HockeyTV, a service of HockeyTech and the definitive destination to watch hockey online, today announced an extension to their broadcast agreement with the Maritime Hockey League (MHL), broadcasting all league games and providing hockey fans with a free weekend of MHL hockey.

HockeyTV is a feature-rich platform used by hockey scouts, recruiters, coaches, players, and fans for streaming, archiving, and managing live and on-demand elite hockey content. The MHL is a twelve-team Junior A hockey league based in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Currently in their 50th season of operation, the MHL has captured a combined nine Regional (Fred Page Cup) and National (RBC Cup) Championships over the past 21 seasons, while helping promote dozens of players each season to the university and professional ranks.

The extension of the relationship between HockeyTV and the MHL allows fans of the league and the sport of ice hockey to continue to watch every game played at home or on the road from their computers, tablets, smartphones, and streaming devices, now with more teams being upgraded to high-definition broadcasts. For MHL players, this extension will continue to foster the type of exposure that helps young hockey players to get noticed by junior teams at the next level, colleges and universities, and professional hockey organizations.

“The MHL is both proud and excited to continue our partnership with HockeyTV,” said Brian Whitehead, President of the MHL. “Over the past several seasons, HockeyTV has played a vital role in increasing the exposure of our players as well as the profile of our league. The MHL has greatly benefited from our strong relationship with HockeyTV and look forward to solidifying this relationship even deeper in the seasons ahead.”

As a way to celebrate this partnership extension, HockeyTV and the MHL have also announced a free weekend of all league broadcasts on HockeyTV. Fans can enjoy a full weekend of nine MHL games at no cost from March 10 to March 12, 2017.

“Offering a free weekend of MHL games on HockeyTV is a small token of our appreciation for the league, its teams, and its fans,” said Marc Ruskin, President of HockeyTech. “This promotion represents an opportunity for both HockeyTV and the MHL to showcase our elite products.”

Each day during the weekend features a marquee high-definition broadcast. Viewers can create an account on HockeyTV using just their name and basic information with no credit card required.

HockeyTV broadcasts more than 20,000 live hockey games every season and features an ever-growing library of more than 100,000 games on-demand. For more information on HockeyTV, visit http://www.hockeytv.com. For information on the MHL, visit http://www.themhl.ca or their HockeyTV league portal at mhl.hockeytv.com.

About HockeyTV

HockeyTV is the definitive online destination to watch ice hockey. The feature-rich streaming platform is frequented by hockey scouts, recruiters, coaches, players, and fans for viewing, archiving, and managing hockey footage – from single plays to complete games. HockeyTV takes on-ice action from hockey arenas to computers, tablets, smartphones, and over-the-top (OTT) devices. HockeyTV is a service of HockeyTech, the worldwide leader in hockey related technology, analytics, video, and information services. For more information, visit http://www.hockeytv.com.

About Maritime Hockey League

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) is a twelve-team Junior A hockey league based in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Currently in their 50th season of operation, the MHL has captured a combined nine regional (Fred Page Cup) and national (RBC Cup) championships over the past 21 seasons, while helping promote dozens of players each season to the university and professional ranks. For more information, visit http://www.themhl.ca.

Contact: Will MacLaren, Director of Communications

Maritime Hockey League

Phone 902-292-8209

Email wmaclaren(at)themhl(dot)ca

About HockeyTech

HockeyTech is the worldwide leader in providing hockey-related technologies, analytics, and information services. HockeyTech was founded in 2013 by Stu Siegel, a technology entrepreneur and former Florida Panthers (NHL) Managing Partner/CEO, through a series of acquisitions. While HockeyTech is a new corporate identity, HockeyTech’s brands have been providing cutting-edge solutions for the hockey world since 1998. For more information, visit http://www.hockeytech.com.

Contact: Kevin Carey, Director of Marketing

HockeyTech, Inc.

Phone 781-333-5269 ext. 106

Email KCarey(at)hockeytech(dot)com

