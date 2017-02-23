CBU Online Earns Several Top 10 National Rankings

We are pleased this year’s ranking moved us from the top 40 into the top 10 nationwide. The ranking affirms CBU Online’s commitment to increasing access to education, and serving the adult student.

California Baptist University has earned the No. 8 spot among online bachelor’s programs in the 2017 Top Online Education Program national rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. This puts CBU as the only California college ranked in the top 10 for the best online bachelor’s programs. CBU has placed in the top 40 for the fifth consecutive year.

CBU Online and Professional Studies (OPS) currently serves more than 3,643 students online. OPS offers 20 online undergraduate majors and concentrations, 14 graduate majors and specializations, and two doctoral programs in business administration and public administration.

“We are pleased this year’s ranking moved us from the top 40 into the top 10 nationwide. The ranking affirms CBU Online’s commitment to increasing access to education, and serving the adult student,” said Dr. David Poole, Vice President for OPS.

CBU also received high online rankings for training instructors with a No. 2 for online MBA faculty and credentials training; No. 2 for online graduate business programs faculty and credentials training; No. 3 for online graduate education faculty training; and a No. 5 for faculty and training in the bachelor’s degree category.

“The latest rankings support our mission and goals to build and deliver quality programs and an effective learning experience that serves the growing need for online education,” Poole said.

For more information on the U.S. News Top Online Education Program rankings, please visit http://www.usnews.com/education/online-education/california-baptist-university-110361.