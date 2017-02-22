min’s Magazine Media Awards salutes the year’s most outstanding accomplishments across the diverse universe of magazine media. Whether it’s content, design, digital, marketing or events, these awards recognize the very best of the best in media. The final deadline is Friday, February 24.

Winners and honorable mentions will be honored at an awards breakfast in New York City on June 20, 2017 alongside the honorees of min’s Media People Awards.

The program has previously honored top media businesses including Bauer Media Group, Bonnier Corporation, Hearst, Meredith Corporation, Popsugar, Time Out, AARP and other exceptional brands.

Categories include:



Advertiser Program/Partnership

Column/Blog

Consumer Marketing Campaign

Content Marketing Program

Contests/Sweepstakes

Cover Design Portfolio

Custom Publishing Project

Digital Edition

Digital Excellence—Overall

E-letter Design

Editorial Excellence—Overall

Editorial Series

Event

Infographics

Lead Gen

Magazine Design—Overall

Magazine Launch

Magazine Media Brand

Magazine Redesign

Magazine Relaunch

Magazine—Single Issue

Marketing Excellence—Overall

Media Kit/MarCom Materials

Microsite/Custom Website

Most Engaged Online Community

Native Advertising Content

Online Store/Ecommerce

Podcast—Series

Social Media Excellence—Overall

Use of Facebook

Use of Instagram

Use of Photography

Use of Pinterest

Use of Snapchat

Use of Twitter

Use of Typography

Video Series

Video: Overall Use of Video

Website

Website Redesign

For a complete list of award categories, click here.

Consumer magazines, b2b publications and online-only websites are eligible to enter this prestigious awards program. Additionally, advertising agencies and corporations are welcome to enter on behalf of or with their magazine partner. Third-party partners serving the industry can also submit entries.

Any program or campaign that took place in 2016 is eligible for nomination into min’s Magazine Media Awards, as well as programs ongoing in 2017.

Questions about min’s Magazine Media Awards? Contact Zoe Silverman at zsilverman(at)accessintel(dot)com or 301-354-1662.

About min:

min is the industry's trusted source on the consumer and b2b magazine business, reaching thousands of media executives through print, online and in-person events. For more than 60 years, min has been serving the magazine and media community with unparalleled coverage of this ever-changing industry. For more information, visit min at minonline.com.