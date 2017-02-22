Television and movie veteran Rob Lowe will host an episode of "Informed" that will feature a program on electric cars. For years people have sought an alternative to gasoline for personal automobiles, and it seems electric cars are one way to get that done. Starting with hybrids, which are a combination of gas and electric, and going to the all-electric car, new innovations and the renewed interest in electric vehicles will be featured on the program.

There are advantages to electric cars. Of course there is the financial advantage since consumers don't have to buy as much gasoline, but they do still have to buy the electricity. The cars also benefit society because they are much cleaner and do not put as many pollutants into the atmosphere. The segment will be interviewing experts in the field, who will explain how electric cars work, as well as what the latest developments are. There may also be information about what we may expect in the future as electric cars are developed even further. At one time electric cars lacked power, and viewers will see in this show how that obstacle is being overcome in automotive production.

