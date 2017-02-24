Delpor's Drug Delivery Subcutaneous Implant Device The lack of a 3-month olanzapine formulation, creates a tremendous unmet need within this patient population. Our goal is to move beyond the 4-week limit of the current formulation while substantially improving the safety profile of the product

Delpor, Inc. (Delpor), a biotechnology company focused on drug delivery, today announced the awarding of a $224K grant from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) for the further advancement of the company’s 3-month olanzapine product (DLP-119). The product is based on Delpor’s PROZOR technology and is expected to deliver therapeutic levels of olanzapine for a period of 3 months.

“We are honored and thankful to receive this award which will provide valuable resources to further advance our olanzapine implant program.” said Tassos Nicolaou, President and CEO of Delpor.

Olanzapine is one of the most widely prescribed antipsychotic drugs with sales over $4 billion before its patent expired in 2011. Long-acting antipsychotics provide substantial benefits to patients and caregivers by improving medication adherence. Currently, the only available long acting formulation of olanzapine is Zyprexa® Relprevv™, a 2-4 week depot injection. Zyprexa® Relprevv™ carries the risk of post-injection delirium/sedation syndrome (PDSS), a serious condition which includes heavy sedation, coma, and delirium after injection. Patients need to be observed for at least 3 hours post-injection in a registered facility with ready access to emergency response services, and be accompanied from the facility to their destination.

Tassos Nicolaou continued: “The lack of a 3-month olanzapine formulation, creates a tremendous unmet need within this patient population. Our goal is to move beyond the 4-week limit of the current formulation while substantially improving the safety profile of the product, including eliminating the risk of PDSS, allowing for withdrawal of the medication if needed, and delivering the medication in more favorable pharmacokinetic profile.”

About Delpor, Inc.

Delpor develops the next generation Drug Delivery Systems that improve the clinical and commercial value of drugs and biopharmaceuticals. The company’s technologies enable the sustained release of drugs through a small non-mechanical subcutaneous implant device. The device is implanted during a 10 minute, simple, in-office, procedure using local anesthetic and without the need for any surgical sutures. Delpor’s device can deliver small & large molecules within a predefined therapeutic window over several months while maintaining zero-order release pharmacokinetics. Delpor is focusing on the delivery of biologics and antipsychotics in order to improve medication adherence, safety and convenience. The company’s lead products include 3-6 month formulations of Exenatide and Risperidone. Additional information about the company can be found at http://www.delpor.com.

About DLP-119

Delpor’s DLP-119 is a matchstick-sized titanium reservoir loaded with a unique formulation of olanzapine and implanted during a simple, 10 minute, in-office procedure with local anesthesia. The product is designed to provide a constant therapeutic dose of olanzapine each day for a total period of 3 months. Additional features include reversibility, immediate onset of action, and no accumulation.

