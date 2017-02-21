In celebration of Children’s Dental Health Month, Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry, of Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, are educating parents on the importance of seeing a qualified endodontist experienced in pediatric dentistry in Mt. Kisco and White Plains, NY for their children’s root canals. Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is also now accepting new pediatric patients in need of skilled root canal procedures at both office locations.

Children may be in need of root canals for a variety of reasons including cavities, trauma or developmental abnormalities. The endodontists at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester know that preserving the structure of the tooth is of the greatest importance, and a root canal is often the best way to do this.

Recognizing that any dental procedure can be a challenge for children, the Advanced Endodontics of Westchester team is dedicated to providing pediatric dentistry in Mt. Kisco and White Plains, NY, in an environment that helps children feel calm, secure and confident. They take the time necessary to help their young patients and those with special needs to feel comfortable with their procedures to ensure a unique and relaxed experience.

Parents of children and special needs individuals should choose a pediatric dentistry office that provides local anesthetics and other forms of sedation, such as nitrous oxide and general sedation administered by a Board Certified Anesthesiologist, to help patients feel relaxed. Offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester, these sedation options make procedures easier for patients and help reduce the overall amount of time spent in the chair.

Choosing a qualified endodontist with the tools and experience necessary to treat a child’s root canal is essential to an effective outcome. Those interested in learning what Advanced Endodontics of Westchester can do for them can schedule an appointment by calling 914-750-4034 for the Mt. Kisco office or (914) 750-4033 for the White Plains location.

About the Practice

Advanced Endodontics of Westchester is a dental practice offering personalized endodontic dental care to patients from two office locations in White Plains and Mount Kisco, NY. Drs. Justin Kolnick, Kara Diamond, Randall Barton, Keith Hope and Bilal Chaudhry proudly serve their community with the latest advancements in dentistry to ensure each patient leaves with the oral care they need. To learn more about the services offered at Advanced Endodontics of Westchester visit their website at http://www.westchesterendo.com or call (914) 750-4033 to schedule an appointment at the White Plains, NY location and (914) 750-4034 for the Mount Kisco, NY location.