Globus Management Group, LLC, one of the largest contracting firms in the southwest, is proud to announce that its Chief Financial Officer, Jim Farrell, has been selected for inclusion in the D CEO Magazine 2017 Financial Executives Awards, held in partnership with the Dallas CPA Society, Financial Executives International, and the Association for Corporate Growth.

Mr. Farrell previously was honored by the Dallas Business Journal in 2011 as CFO of the Year winner within their private companies category, for companies with revenues between $100M and $499M.

“Anything can be accomplished with a good plan,” says Farrell of his success as a financial partner and leader. “I am honored to be selected as a finalist for the 2017 D CEO Financial Executives Awards and to be recognized as not only a CFO, but as a business partner focused on strategic growth and long-term success,” he continued. “Jim’s experience and support as a successful financial leader is complimented by his operational expertise and guidance. It has helped Globus expand relationships, expertise, and revenues,” commented President & CEO Jason Turner.

With a record-breaking number of nominations across 11 categories, finalists will continue to compete for recognition at the awards event to be held in April and be profiled in the May 2017 issue of D CEO.

Globus Management Group, LLC specialize in construction services for commercial and residential customers. Globus has specialty divisions for multifamily, residential, roofing, commercial, home owner associations (HOA), and property service. Through dedication and commitment, Globus has become one of the largest contracting firms in the southwest. Headquartered in Dallas-Fort Worth, Globus serves a growing clientele with projects throughout the United States. Globus is focused on efficient project management that eliminates challenges and delays, and ensures budget compliance and on-time completion. For additional information, please visit http://www.GlobusManage.com