Ventura Recovery Center Offers College Scholarship

Ventura Recovery Center is offering a scholarship opportunity for the Fall 2017 Semester. Participants are invited to write a 500- 800 word essay about “How addiction has affected you or your loved ones.” The writer of the winning essay will be awarded $1000 to be used toward the college or university of their choice for tuition and/or books.

Ventura Recovery Center is a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in southern California that has been committed to helping those with addiction disorders since 1989. They believe that if someone is given a chance and the tools to change their life for the better, wonderful things can happen. The scholarship is an extension of that concept; offering help to a student whose life has been affected by addiction. According to Carl Davenport, Intake Director and Head of Community Outreach, “through education we can shine a light on the true causes of drug and alcohol addiction and allow healing to begin. We can bring recovery out from the shadows.”

There are very few requirements to apply for this scholarship:

The student must be over 18

All undergraduate majors are welcome

Applicant must be a legal resident of the United States

The deadline for entry is March 31, 2017

Applicant must be accepted at or enrolled in the college chosen

The committee at Ventura Recovery Center will review each essay. The essay must be relevant to the topic. It must be creative and original. Does it stir the emotions? Imagination and originality are keys to success.

The submission form can be found at: https://venturarecoverycenter.com/ventura-recovery-center-scholarship-program/

Located in the Los Angeles area, Ventura Recovery Center gives active adults the tools to regain life from the grips of drug and alcohol addiction. A proven track record, JCAHO accreditation and a unique approach have earned Ventura Recovery Center a strong reputation in the recovery community.