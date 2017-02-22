Ameriflex Growth Drives Expansion of Regional Sales Team

Ameriflex, one of the nation’s leading providers of consumer-driven benefits announced today that Eric Meyerhoff will join the company as regional sales director for the northeast region which includes Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Meyerhoff has a strong track record in the northeast market, where he previously served as Regional Sales Director for Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC). In his new role at Ameriflex, Meyerhoff will leverage his extensive experience in the benefits space to foster partnerships with regional producers and consult on the full spectrum of Ameriflex products and services (including tax-advantaged spending accounts, COBRA administration, and compliance services).

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the Ameriflex family,” said Ameriflex National Sales Director Rob Johnson. “Eric brings a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm to the table, and we look forward to the critical role he will play in developing our presence in the northeast.”

Meyerhoff brings more than 20 years of experience to the Ameriflex sales team, throughout which he has been primarily focused on product growth and business development within the insurance and voluntary benefits industry.

“My goal is to apply my experience and passion for this market to help brokers and employers who are contending with rising healthcare costs and increased regulatory complexity,” Meyerhoff said. “Ameriflex is a trusted name with a proven commitment to innovation, compliance, and exceptional service. I look forward to working as part of the team to deliver these much-needed services to our growing population of producers and clients.”