WHAT:

SnapApp, provider of the leading SaaS platform used by B2B marketers to create, publish, manage and measure interactive content, will partner with DemandGen Report to host a free webinar, Bridging the Gap Between Content & Campaigns. As businesses compete for the attention of their target audiences, this interactive webinar will teach content marketers how to develop engaging messages that stick as well as how to strike the right balance of content resources and scalability.

B2B marketers will walk away from the webinar with a better understanding of:



The benefits of content-enabled campaigns

Research behind exciting user campaigns and higher quality marketing leads

How to overcome the most common demand gen challenges

Guest speakers will include Aaron Dun, SnapApp senior vice president of marketing, and Carol Krol, editor-in-chief for DemandGen Report at G3 Communications, who will discuss fundamental tactics to increase content visability that leave a lasting impression on your audience.

WHEN & WHERE:

Online Webinar: Bridging the Gap Between Content & Campaigns

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 2:00 p.m. EST

To register and for more information: http://info.snapapp.com/dgr-contentenabled-campaigns.html

WHO:

Aaron Dun is the senior vice president of marketing for SnapApp. With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Dun is an expert in impacting the visibility and growth of B2B software companies with data-driven marketing strategies.

Carol Krol is the editor-in-chief of DemandGen Report at G3 Communications. Krol focuses on B2B organizations and how they use marketing automation, sales enablement, content and CRM-integrated tools and tactics to drive growth and impact it’s fiscal success.

About SnapApp

SnapApp is redefining how marketers accelerate their content strategy, enabling them to create and deliver personalized content that engages and resonates with customers on a deeper level than ever before. SnapApp's interactive content creation platform enables marketers to boost results by 5x across all their existing marketing programs. With SnapApp marketers can create, deploy, manage and measure a wide range of interactive content across multiple channels, with full customization and design control to ensure content will perform well on any device. Backed by Providence Equity Partners, SnapApp customers include Oracle, Cisco, CEB, Blackbaud, Equifax, and Intronis. Visit SnapApp on the web at http://www.snapapp.com or follow on Twitter @snap_app.

About DemandGen Report

DemandGen Report (DGR) is a targeted e-media publication spotlighting the strategies and solutions that help Business-to- Business (B2B) companies better align sales, marketing and disparate teams to support growth and drive revenue. DGR content is exclusively focused on how B2B organizations are utilizing marketing automation, sales enablement, content and CRM-integrated tools and tactics to drive growth and significantly impact the bottom line. DemandGen Report reaches nearly 26,000 B2B marketing professionals.