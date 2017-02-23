Ampsy’s capabilities around social insights, data and audience interaction provide new and powerful tools to our members. - Don Welsh, President & CEO of DMAI.

Ampsy and Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI) today announced a strategic partnership which unites the two companies in delivering best-in-class social geofencing and analytics technology to Destination Marketing organizations (DMOs).

Ampsy is a worldwide leader in the delivery of social geofencing and analytics technology to brands, agencies, venues, and teams. Through a proprietary geo-fencing engine, Ampsy aggregates and then analyzes social content shared anywhere in the world in real-time, giving its clients deep insights into the content and people driving the social conversation around their brands at specific events and locations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DMAI, who are pioneers in bringing new and innovative marketing and analytics tools to their DMO members,” said Jeremy Gocke, CEO of Ampsy. “This partnership will bring a new layer of social and economic impact data to DMOs, giving them granular insights into a traveler’s social journey through their cities.”

As the global trade association for official destination marketing organizations (DMOs), Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI) protects and advances the success of destination marketing worldwide. DMAI’s membership includes nearly 600 official DMOs that command more than $2 billion in annual budgets.

“Ampsy’s capabilities around social insights, data and audience interaction provide new and powerful tools to our members,” said Don Welsh, President & CEO of DMAI. We know that DMOs are always looking for the best possible ways to provide metrics through which to measure results, and Ampsy offers a new and exciting range of options.”

Within this partnership, Ampsy’s products and services that benefit destinations include detailed analytics on travelers who share social content in-and-around events, venues and attractions in their respective communities. Nearly 80% of social content shared at events is missing a hashtag or handle, historically making it impossible to capture and analyze that content. Ampsy’s ability to capture content using geo-coordinates enables its clients to surface and understand content and influencers in real-time at their events, venues and attractions, solving a major leakage issue in measuring economic impact of travelers.

Ampsy and DMAI will continue to work together to share information with DMOs about these integrated technologies and services throughout 2017.

About Ampsy

Ampsy is a worldwide leader in the delivery of social geofencing and analytics technology to brands, agencies, venues, and teams. Jimmy Kimmel Live, American Idols Tour, Britney Spears, Red Bull, W Hotels, Maria Sharapova, and AC/DC are among Ampsy’s many past and present clients. Ampsy is based in Scottsdale, AZ with a satellite office in Los Angeles. Ampsy is backed by prominent investors including Exponential Partners, Scout Ventures, Hivers & Strivers, former Amazon CIO Rick Dalzell, and several other angels.

About DMAI

As the global trade association for official destination marketing organizations (DMOs), Destination Marketing Association International (DMAI), empowers protects and advances the success of destination marketing worldwide.

DMAI informs, connects, inspires and educates its members to drive destination economic impact, job creation, community sustainability and quality of life through travel.

Ampsy Contact:

Jules Galindo

jules(at)ampsy(dot)com

DMAI Contact:

Meghan Risch

meghan(at)R4commstrategies(dot)com