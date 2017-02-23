PowerTest 2017 is just days away. Electrical power systems professionals from across North America will gather February 27-March 3, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim, California, to learn, train, and share ideas. The annual event, sponsored by NETA — the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is a five-day technical conference on electrical power systems commissioning, acceptance and maintenance testing, and safety, featuring more than 40 educational sessions.

Registrations for the training sessions are still being accepted. Register online at http://www.powertest.org, call 888-300-6382, or register during the event on-site. Conference registration will available on-site.

The premier electrical power systems conference offers more than 40 sessions on electrical power system acceptance and maintenance testing, including 27 unique electrical maintenance and safety presentations, four panel discussions, and 12 in-depth seminars.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, the PowerTest Trade Show is open to all industry professionals. From noon to 5:30 PM, conference registrants and non-registrants alike will have access to the latest technologies and services available to those responsible for the maintenance and safety of electrical power systems. Over 1,000 participants will convene for PowerTest 2017, North America’s largest gathering of professionals involved in the specifying, maintenance, and testing of electrical power systems.

For a full schedule of this five-day conference and registration discount opportunities, download the PowerTest 2017 conference brochure.

ABOUT NETA

NETA is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.