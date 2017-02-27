This integration will save our mutual clients time sorting through customers, allowing predictive tools to do the heavy lifting.

Blitz announced today that it has integrated its customer relationship management (CRM) platform with Bold Penguin’s commercial insurance agent portal. To date, Blitz has helped primarily with the workflow around home and auto insurance. Together, Bold Penguin and Blitz can offer a comprehensive solution to those writing commercial insurance. Agents and brokers of both companies can utilize the integration for tracking customers from first touch well into the policy life cycle.

Archie Heinl, president of Blitz, said, “We are excited to welcome Bold Penguin as a new integration partner in the development of our CRM technology for insurance agents. This integration will save our mutual clients time sorting through customers, allowing predictive tools to do the heavy lifting.”

"Being able to close the loop on any piece of risk is critical these days," said Marc DeLeonibus, COO of Bold Penguin. "Understanding the pre-policy activity and how that ultimately impacts sales and conversions is more important than ever. Blitz and other solutions we've partnered up with allow us to capture the data early in the consumer journey. This level of sophistication in our data allows more granular targeting from both agents and carriers on our platform, allowing both parties to get specific with how they target, through: NAICs, SIC, to name a few," DeLeonibus adds.

Unlike home and auto insurance, commercial requires a higher touch from the insurance agent. This is primarily driven by lack of data readily available for insurance companies to properly asses the risk in real time. By enabling the agent channel, both Blitz and Bold Penguin can focus their technology on continuing the ease the pain of doing business for consumers, agents, and carriers alike.

The trend of technology vendors partnering is fueling a relatively new category coined InsurTech. A big win for this space was the successful roll out of companies like GuideWire, Duck Creek and One, Inc.

About Blitz: Blitz (developed by Double A Solution, a computer software company) is a web-based application used to help automate sales and marketing follow-up so you don’t have to. Their belief is to follow-up with referrals, leads, clients and past clients and eliminates the manual activities that you are doing today. This allows companies to focus on closing more deals.

About Bold Penguin: Bold Penguin is where technology meets the human touch in commercial insurance. With a heavy focus on the agents, Bold Penguin pushes the boundaries of user experience for businesses, an easy tool for agents, and a streamlined process of underwriting for carriers. Bold Penguin was founded by a group of entrepreneurs who spent their early days working with Allstate, Nationwide, Progressive, regional carriers and established insurance agencies.

