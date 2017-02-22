(PRWEB) February 22, 2017 -- Best in Biz Awards International, the only global business awards program judged by an independent panel of members of the press and industry analysts, is pleased to officially announce the initial panel of judges in its fifth annual awards program. The judges being announced today have each taken part in judging panels in prior years and represent a broad array of press in countries such as Canada, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, New Zealand, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. The complete judging panel, including new additions to the high-profile group, will be announced in late March.

The judges returning to the Best in Biz Awards 2017 International judging panel from previous years’ programs are:

1. ARD (Germany), Dominique Lars Ziesemer

2. Bennett Business Connections (Canada), Sharon Bennett

3. Business Breakfast (United Arab Emirates), Brandy Scott

4. Computer Hoy (Spain), Jaime Rodriguez-Guerra

5. Data Breach Today (United Kingdom), Mathew Schwartz

6. Gamers Intuition (United States), Didi Cardoso

7. HTMobile (Israel), Zvi Wrobel

8. IAA Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Manjula Ramakrishnan

9. InBusiness (Cyprus and Greece), George Georgallides

10. Irish Independent (Ireland), Martina Devlin

11. J Arnold & Associates (Canada), Jon Arnold

12. MakeUseOf (United States), Gavin Phillips

13. Radio Ngati Porou (New Zealand), Erana Keelan-Reedy

14. TechHim (India), Himanshu Gupta

15. TechnoFILE.com (Canada), Jim Bray

16. TechRadar (United Kingdom), Catherine Ellis

17. Tune Media (Singapore), Nikki Tacata-Aborque

18. Ventures Africa and Enterprise54.com (Nigeria), Douglas Imaralu

19. Vyapar (India), Madhu Barbhaya

20. Which? Computing (United Kingdom), Kevin Pocock

21. Wirausaha dan Keuangan (Indonesia), Isdiyanto

More information on the 2017 International judging panel, including short biographies of the judges, can be found on the Best in Biz Awards International website at: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2017-judges.

Entries in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International are being accepted until the regular entry deadline on March 10 and the late entry deadline on April 28, in 65 categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Support Department, Technology Department, Executive of the Year, Founder/Entrepreneur, Innovator, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, Best New Version, Product Line, App of the Year, PR Campaign, Film or Video, Blog and Website of the Year.

Judging in Best in Biz Awards 2017 International will take place in May-June 2017, with the judges’ scores combined and averaged to determine winners for each category. Winners will be announced in July 2017.

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards, Inc. has made its mark as the only business awards program judged by an independent panel of renowned members of the press and industry analysts, hailing from the widest spectrum of publications. Best in Biz Awards honors are currently conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 65 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and PR and media. Entries in the 5th annual Best in Biz Awards International are currently being accepted from all companies worldwide until the final deadline on April 28, 2017. For more information, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com.