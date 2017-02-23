Brigid Heid has joined Eastman & Smith Ltd. in our Columbus office as part of the Labor and Employment Practice Group.

“We are pleased to have Brigid join our Columbus office to support the needs the Firm’s clients and build on our continued expansion in the Central Ohio market,” commented Lane Williamson, Chair of the Firm’s Executive Committee. “Brigid has developed strong ties to the legal community, in particular with her current role as President of the Columbus Bar Association.”

Brigid regularly advises her clients on matters involving business and employment disputes. Her practice focuses on helping businesses manage legal risks in the workplace, from protecting intellectual property and trade secrets from unauthorized disclosure or even theft, to developing best practices for handling employee discipline, properly classifying and paying workers, hiring and firing, leave management, insurance coverage and preventing harassment and discrimination. Ms. Heid earned both her law degree and her undergraduate degree (Chemistry) from The Ohio State University.

Brigid is currently serving as the President of the Columbus Bar Association. She has been named one of the Top 25 Women Attorneys in Columbus, Ohio and a Super Lawyer® by Law & Politics Magazine and a Best Lawyer in Employment law by Best Lawyers®, and has been elected as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America™. Brigid has also achieved the highest AV Preeminent® rating by Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings.

In addition to her involvement with the Columbus Bar Association, Ms. Heid is a member of many organizations including the Columbus Bar Foundation, the National Association of Women Business Owners, Executive Women’s Golf Association and Women Lawyers of Franklin County.

