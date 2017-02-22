Past News Releases RSS

Joby Sanchez was born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sanchez started kickboxing at the age of seven and began training Kajukenbo at the age of 10. He was a standout wrestler in high school at Valley High School where he protected countless kids from being bullied for social reasons, finishing as state runner-up in his weight division as a senior. Sanchez attended Central New Mexico Community College, where he became certified as an EMT.

Sanchez began competing as an amateur in mixed martial arts in 2009 and made his professional debut in 2011, competing in regional promotions primarily as a bantamweight in his home state of New Mexico. He compiled an undefeated record of 6-0, before signing with the UFC in the summer of 2014 on the heels of TKO stoppage victory over Antonio Banuelos. Sanchez made his UFC promotional debut as a short notice replacement against Wilson Reis on August 23, 2014 at UFC Fight Night 49, filling in for an injured Tim Elliott. He lost the fight by unanimous decision.

Sanchez faced Tateki Matsuda on January 18, 2015 at UFC Fight Night 59. Sanchez defeated Matsuda in a back and

forth fight via split decision. Sanchez was expected to face Justin Scoggins on December 11, 2015 at The Ultimate

Fighter 22 Finale, however Scoggins pulled out of the fight in the week leading up to the event and was replaced by

Geane Herrera.

Jesus Urbina was born and raised in El Paso, Texas where he lives and trains to this day with 10th planet Jiu Jitsu Fight

team. Jesus is on a 2-fight win streak and has only lost twice in the last 3 years to top opposition.

Co-headlining the card will be JacksonWink prospect Maurice Jackson facing Gracie Barra/Dona Ana Boxing club

standout Armando “Chino” Montoya. Clovis MMA prospect Harvey Park takes on Brandon Trujillo. JacksonWink

fighter Saul Elizondo seeks to even out his record against undefeated prospect Jerome Rivera of Lutrells in what has

the potential to be the fight of the night. Undefeated JacksonWink prospect Nate Flanders meets Patrick Ayala. The

amatuer undercard is stacked with hot prospects including Ian Velasquez, Jose Bustillos, Mateo Sanchez, Cesar

Castaneda, Brendan Trujillo, Patricio Rodriguez, Guadalupe Monroy and Tyrel Wisdom.

Tickets are available at the Isleta box office and online at http://www.isleta.com/entertainmentnightlife/upcoming-events.aspx or by calling 505-244-8191. Those purchasing Reserved Seating at the price of $200.00 and/or $150.00 will also have the opportunity for a meet and greet with Albuquerque's own Holly Holm, "The Preacher's Daughter."

FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE

PRESS CONFERENCE

Date: Wednesday 2-22-17

Time: 2:00 PM

Place: Isleta Resort and Casino

WEIGH INS

Date: Friday, 2-24-17

Time: 2:00 PM

Place: Isleta Resort and Casino

FIGHT NIGHT

Date: Saturday, 2-25-17

Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM

Place: Isleta Resort and Casino Showroom