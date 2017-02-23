Brighten Up Your Look this Spring with Hot Accessories at Cool Prices

Heart Diamond Hoops in Sterling Silver Although jewelry can be expensive, it is possible to find the pieces you’re after at affordable prices.

Spring is right around the corner, making it the perfect time to shop for accessories to complement warmer weather looks. Although jewelry can be expensive, it is possible to find the pieces you’re after at affordable prices. Here is a guide to finding classic and trending styles you’ll love this spring for $150 and less.

Diamond stud earrings are a look that suits every style. They are elegant, classy and can complete both a casual and a dressy look. Rogers & Hollands Jewelers offers both brilliant-cut and princess-cut styles for just $150.

Hoop earrings are perfect for showing a little more flair and adding an extra pop to any outfit. Yellow gold hoop earrings, white gold hoop earrings, and sterling silver hoop earrings can all be had at affordable prices.

Sterling silver rings can be simple, flashy, and everything in between. Rogers & Hollands’ prices make the trend of wearing multiple rings at once accessible to everyone.

Birthstone jewelry makes for a special and symbolic gift for birthdays or romantic celebrations. Legend has it that wearing a stone during its associated month provides healing powers. Birthstone stud earrings, birthstone sterling silver rings, and birthstone pendants in many styles are available at sensible prices.

Pendant necklaces are perfect for anyone who likes to make a statement with their jewelry. A pendant has the power to change an outfit from casual to dressy. For Disney fans, this Disney pendant collection features classic characters like Mickey, Minnie and Cinderella for under $100.

Rogers & Hollands also offers a variety of accessories for men, including cufflinks, men’s watches, and men’s bracelets, all at handsome prices.

About Rogers & Hollands Jewelers (Rogers Enterprises, Inc.):

Rogers Enterprises, Inc. is a growing fine jewelry chain with 81 stores across ten states. Founded in 1910, this family-owned company operates under the names of Rogers & Hollands Jewelers and Ashcroft & Oak Jewelers, and is now the largest family-owned and operated retail jewelry chain in the country. The company’s slogan, “jewelry created for now & forever,” speaks to both the timeless beauty of its jewelry and its commitment to being a jeweler trusted by multiple generations of families for over a century.

