This award is proof that Lessonly’s commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining talented employees is a key driver behind our continued innovation and rapid growth. — Max Yoder, CEO and Co-founder

Lessonly, the leading team learning software, has been named one of the Best Company Cultures in the United States by Entrepreneur and CultureIQ. This year’s list, a comprehensive ranking of US-based businesses exhibiting high-performance cultures, is comprised of the top 50 companies, with Lessonly ranking in the top 3. Lessonly is recognized for creating an exceptional culture that drives employee engagement, exceeds employee expectations, and directly impacts company success.

“Providing a great product and learning solution for our customers starts with hiring the best people and fostering their growth in a challenging and rewarding work culture,” said Lessonly CEO and co-founder, Max Yoder. “Sharing before we’re ready, having difficult conversations, and critiquing in love—these are the values that the Lessonly team lives and breathes. And this award is proof that Lessonly’s commitment to attracting, developing, and retaining talented employees is a key driver behind our continued innovation and rapid growth.”

The full list, presenting a total of 153 companies categorized as small, medium-sized, or large companies is available on Entrepreneur.com. Core insights, behaviors, and attributes that have helped to shape the high-performing cultures presented by the top companies are shared alongside practices to help other companies develop their own workplace environments.

"A high-performance culture leads not only to employee engagement but also to measurable business results," says Greg Besner, founder and CEO of CultureIQ. “These organizations show us that great companies start with great culture.”

A weighted ranking of the 50 small-sized companies named as “Best Company Cultures” appeared on Entrepreneur’s website, http://www.entrepreneur.com, on February 21, 2017 and in the March 2017 issue of Entrepreneur magazine. To view Lessonly in the full ranking, visit entm.ag/TopCultures.

