Carli Bybel Deluxe Edition 21 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette "After the success of my first palette it felt only natural to create a second one," says Carli. "I received so much positive feedback from my followers on the first palette, that I knew they would love a bigger palette with even more options!"

BH Cosmetics, a beauty industry leader and creator of professional-quality makeup at affordable prices, is excited to announce that they are partnering with social media star and beauty expert Carli Bybel on a new Deluxe Edition eyeshadow and highlighter palette.

Carli’s makeup tutorials and vlogs attract more than 5 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 4 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most sought after influencers in the beauty industry.

The new Carli Bybel Deluxe Edition 21 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette reflects this beauty maven’s signature glam style. It features seven chic new shadows and three new highlighters in tantalizing tones of peach, nude and golden sand, plus the warm and cool mattes and shimmers in earthy browns and plummy purples from the original.

This versatile mix of beyond-beautiful colors — in buttery, blendable formulas with budge-proof staying power — is perfection in a palette: It flatters all complexions and makes it easy to go from subtle daytime options to amped-up evening drama with one convenient collection.

"After the success of my first palette it felt only natural to create a second one," says Carli. "I received so much positive feedback from my followers on the first palette, that I knew they would love a bigger palette with even more options!"

“It was truly a joy to work with Carli again,” says Vice President of Product Development Reed Cromwell IV. “We had such great chemistry when we collaborated on our first palette, and it was such a huge success that we knew we could come up with something even bigger and better that our customers would love.”

The Carli Bybel Deluxe Edition 21 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette launches in Spring 2017 and can be purchased at http://www.bhcosmetics.com.

About BH Cosmetics

BOLD. BRILLIANT. BEAUTIFUL. BH Cosmetics creates professional-quality makeup, makeup brushes and accessories at affordable price points. Since launching in 2009, it has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 500, and in Internet Retailer’s Hot 100. The company’s innovative, award-winning products have been top rated in prestigious publications including InStyle, People, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and The Zoe Report, and praised extensively on social media worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.bhcosmetics.com.

Carli Bybel Deluxe Edition – 21 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette

This Carli Bybel Deluxe Edition 21 Color Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette exudes the YouTube beauty maven’s signature glam-girl style. This Palette features the 11 original shades plus 10 chic new shadows and highlighters — in buttery, blendable formulas with staying power.