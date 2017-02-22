“Bluefin is excited to welcome a Decryptx partner catering to the SAP® market,” said Greg Cornwell, SVP of Security Solutions, Bluefin. "PCI P2PE is the gold standard for encrypting data in motion and we are pleased Delego chose to partner with Bluefin."

Bluefin Payment Systems and Delego, the leading provider of secure, integrated payment solutions for SAP®, today announced a partnership to provide Bluefin’s PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution through Delego.

Delego is a global leader in securing and integrating payments for merchants running SAP®. Delego’s cloud-based, processor-agnostic solution seamlessly integrates SAP® with a merchant’s processor ecosystem, streamlining order-to-cash processes and optimizing for scale. With its proprietary tokenization technology, Delego ensures payment card data never enters the merchant, eliminating the risk of card data being exposed in the event of a security breach and minimizing the effort associated with PCI compliance.

Through the partnership with Bluefin, Delego can now provide their clients with Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through their platform, enhancing payment security and reducing PCI scope with no change to the processing or transaction flow. Bluefin enables PCI-validated P2PE on partner platforms with their Decryptx Decryption as a Service (DaaS) product, which allows gateways, applications, and processors to direct connect to Bluefin for the P2PE service.

“Delego specializes in providing secure and integrated payment solutions for merchants running SAP®, enabling our clients to simplify PCI compliance and protect cardholder data. Our cloud-based solutions are processor-agnostic and use proprietary tokenization technology,” said Doug Fisher, Vice President of Sales at Delego. “Technologies such as Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE are an important component of a holistic payment strategy that also includes tokenization to protect card data at rest and EMV to prevent credit card duplication. We are excited to provide this level of card security to our clients.”

Bluefin is the leading provider of PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for point of sale, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments in the education, enterprise, healthcare and retail industries. Only PCI-validated P2PE solutions have been endorsed by the PCI SSC to encrypt card data immediately upon swipe or dip in the terminal. Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution secures card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available while it’s in the merchant’s system or in-transit to the processing host where it could be exposed to malware.

“Bluefin is excited to welcome a Decryptx partner catering to the SAP® market,” said Greg Cornwell, SVP of Security Solutions for Bluefin. “Regardless of whether you run a retail outlet, a healthcare organization or an enterprise, it’s imperative to encrypt sensitive card data both in motion and at rest. PCI-validated P2PE is the gold standard for encrypting data in motion and we are very pleased that Delego chose Bluefin to provide our solution to their clients.”

Benefits of a PCI-validated P2PE solution for merchants include reduced PCI compliance and scope, saving time and money on annual audits, and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC). A white paper on the cost and scope benefits of PCI-validated P2PE is available for download on http://www.bluefin.com.

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com.

About Delego

Delego is a leading global supplier of cloud-based SAP® integration and security software for processing electronic payments. Delego assists merchants with creating a fully integrated end-to-end payment solution, reducing the scope of PCI compliance, streamlining payment processes and enabling merchant rate optimization and alternative payment methods across all payment channels. Delego is a certified SAP® Partner, and is a certified Level 1 provider of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI-DSS) solutions in accordance with Payment Card Industry requirements. For more information, visit http://www.delegosoftware.com.