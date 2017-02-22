American Farmer Series to Feature Farmweld, Airing on RFD-TV

DMG Productions is proud to announce that it will feature Farmweld, Inc. in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed television series, American Farmer, airing second quarter 2017 on RFD-TV. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:00aET on RFD-TV. Check your local listings for more info.

Since 1979, swine producers around the United States and abroad have looked to Farmweld to deliver the most efficient and innovative swine equipment available. Based in Teutopolis, Illinois, Farmweld products are precision-crafted and have been proven both in the field and in numerous university trials.

American Farmer will explore Farmweld’s dedication to designing products that reduce feed waste, promote pig comfort, and provide labor savings. Viewers will learn about Farmweld’s producer feedback and how that ties into equipment design, which enables them to produce equipment that fits today’s farms.

“Farmweld’s dedication to making a full range of high-quality products, customer service, and listening to producers’ needs has positioned them as the preferred hog equipment partner in pork production,” said Frank Brummer, Farmweld President. “Farmweld is honored to have been contacted by American Farmer.”

“Farmweld is an innovation leader. By developing strong relationships with pork producers, veterinarians, and builders, Farmweld is able to better serve customers through product enhancements,” said Robert Sikich, Senior Producer for American Farmer. “We look forward to further exploring this topic.”

About Farmweld:

Farmweld prides itself on listening to producers and finding ways to partner with them to make their job easier through its products and services. When swine producers buy Farmweld equipment, they enlist a team of energetic, competent people geared to help them achieve their goals. From the sales people who carefully help determine what's needed to equip a facility, to the AutoCAD operators who design a project, the welders who build feeders and the warehouse personnel who oversee shipping, customer satisfaction is the priority. Farmweld began in the feeder business in 1979 and today offers systems including feeders, flooring, farrowing crates, gating, water cups, and more.

For more information, visit: http://www.farmweld.com.

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:00am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times.

For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Robert Sikich at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: Robert(at)AmericanFarmerTV(dot)com.