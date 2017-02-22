(PRWEB) February 22, 2017 -- Home Care Medical, Inc. one of Wisconsin’s largest and most respected providers of home medical equipment, rehab technology and respiratory care announced today that John Teevan, President and CEO, will retire effective Friday, April 7, 2017. Kandette Raether, currently Vice President Sales & Marketing, will assume the role of Interim President as of March 1, 2017.

Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Home Care Medical in 1990, Teevan’s prior work experience includes President and CEO, We Care Medical and Vice President, Administration, HealthCare Corporation – both of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Over the course of Teevan’s leadership, Home Care Medical has enjoyed substantial organizational growth, financial stability and industry accolades including WAMES Provider of Year in 2014, 2013 and 2012.

“Among his many responsibilities as president and CEO of Home Care Medical, John drove the strategic partnerships necessary for business growth and success,” explains Rock Evenson Chairman, Home Care Medical, Inc. and Vice President – Business Operations, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Community Hospital Division. “The Home Care Medical board of directors wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to John for his decades of leadership and growth.”

Teevan noted, “It has been an honor to lead this great company with its 43 year legacy of enhancing the lives of those we serve. As Kandette takes the helm, I am confident that Home Care Medical will continue to build upon our strong foundation of serving our referrals, our customers and the community.”

Raether will assume the role of Interim President on March 1, 2017 after serving as Vice President of Sales & Marketing since 2002. In that role, Raether was responsible for the efforts of the multiple Demand Teams within the organization including Intake and Qualifications, Retail and the Hospital Liaison positions. In addition, Raether was responsible for the performance of the Complex Rehab department with an emphasis on performance and profitability. Raether was also responsible for marketing Home Care Medical and its services in a fresh and professional manner to all external audiences. She has planned, developed and implemented the sales and marketing strategy with oversight of the sales team and its success and effectiveness. As part of the Executive Team, Raether provided strategic leadership to the organization, representing the company at the highest level of external contact and had the autonomy to implement major company changes while supporting all HIPAA, Joint Commission and Home Care Medical policies and procedures.

Raether joined Home Care Medical in 2002. Her prior work experience includes multiple positions held at Actuant/Enerpac (Glendale, Wisconsin) Marketing Communications Manager; Sales Support Manager, Aftermarket; Project Manager, OEM and Inside Sales/Key Account Representative. Raether is an active member of Executive Agenda, IDN Advisory & Mentoring Board Member (The MED Group).

“I am sincerely honored and pleased to become the new Interim President of Home Care Medical, Inc.,” Raether explains. “Over the past 43 years, our organization has served thousands of customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin and has earned an outstanding reputation for quality. I look forward to beginning this new journey and look forward to the future of our Company.”

About Home Care Medical, Inc.

Serving Southeastern Wisconsin since 1974, Home Care Medical, Inc. provides enteral nutrition; rehab technology; respiratory care; home medical equipment and supplies; and bracing and compression garments. Accredited by the Joint Commission and an active member of WAMES, the MedGroup and AAHomecare, Home Care Medical’s mission is to enhance the lives of those we serve.

Home Care Medical, Inc. Locations:

Corporate Headquarters, 5665 South Westridge Drive, New Berlin, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Retail Store, 4818 South 76th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sheboygan Retail Store, 2922 South Business Drive, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

West Bend Retail Store, 1709 South 18th Avenue, West Bend, Wisconsin

For more information, please visit:

Website: http://www.homecaremedical.com