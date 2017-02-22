Clarion Inn Frederick (Exterior)

On March 1, a Frederick hotel that has been part of the growing community for nearly 40 years, will re-open its doors as the new Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center. The property has been a trusted gathering place since it originally opened and was operated as other brand names. Located adjacent to the Francis Scott Key Mall, the hotel has been home to business and leisure travelers alike since 1979.

“We are excited about the evolution of this Frederick landmark,” said Susan Lent-Cohen, president of Cohenterprises and owner of the 156 room conference center hotel. “The Clarion brand has strong name recognition in the leisure market but also offers convenient amenities and great value for business and group travelers, particularly for both large and small conferences.” Lent-Cohen credits the decision to partner with Choice Hotels due to Clarion’s ideal balance for the various stay occasions that bring guests to the Frederick area. “And, as a Frederick County, Maryland based company, with the proximity of Choice Hotels corporate headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, we look forward to working closely with this industry leader.”

With nearly 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the Frederick Event Center is the largest venue for conferences in the Frederick area. This includes the 7,800 square-foot banquet hall that can serve up to 500 seated guests for each event. “For nearly 40 years, we have invested in our community, created numerous on site and off site jobs in both the business and agricultural sectors and clearly understand the impact that our conference center will have on the future of Frederick County. We look forward to continuing to invest in the future of our hometown. Since we purchased the property in 2014, we’ve already upgraded the landscape, hotel, bar and conference center,” said Lent-Cohen. Cohenterprises plans to further convert the Frederick Event Center into a green meeting venue with modern audio visual technology and Alternative Energy. The 14-acre property hopes to attract larger conferences and events for the region.

The Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center features Casey’s Lounge, a 24-hour business center, indoor pool, fitness center, comfortable rooms with premium bedding, free high-speed Internet, and even miniature golf. These features provide guests and customers with a trusted brand, perfect for leisure travelers, weekend getaways, government groups, and social gatherings such as trade shows, seminars, weddings, mitzvahs and sporting events.

The hotel participates in the award winning Choice Privileges rewards program. Membership is free and offers points toward free nights, gift certificates and other perks while staying at more than 6,400 Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Sleep Inn, Clarion, Cambria hotels & suites, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Econo Lodge and Rodeway Inn brand hotels as well as the Ascend Hotel Collection member hotels around the world.

For more information on the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, or to check availability for meeting space and/or ten or more guest rooms visit http://www.choicehotels.com.

About Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center:

Located less than one hour from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Gettysburg, the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center is located in a region surrounded by mountain views, wineries, orchards, Civil War history, and vibrant main street communities. Visitors can hike on the Appalachian Trail, visit Maryland's largest brewery, and tour a battlefield all in one day. The 156 room hotel is iconic to the area, adjacent to the Francis Scott Key Mall, offering countless shopping, dining and entertainment options. With nearly 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space, the hotel is the ideal location for meeting and social events alike. Guests can dine in the 5400 Market Place or grab a drink in Casey’s Lounge. After a long day of work or sightseeing, unwind in the indoor pool, sauna, and fitness center, or even enjoy a round of indoor miniature golf. For more information on the Clarion Inn Frederick Event Center, please visit http://www.choicehotels.com, call (301) 694-7500, or like on Facebook.

About Choice Hotels:

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the world's largest lodging companies. With more than 6,400 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International, Inc. represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of September 30, 2016, 745 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® hotels & suites, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels™ brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 30 million members and counting, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances every trip a guest takes, with benefits ranging from instant, every day rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at http://www.choicehotels.com for more information.

Chrco.com rw Stayinwashingtondc.com