Bright Pink Launches FundHER, A New Monthly Giving Program

Today, Bright Pink, a national breast and ovarian health non-profit organization, is celebrating ten years of saving lives by putting a proactive spin on donations and officially announcing their monthly recurring giving program, FundHER.

Why a monthly investment program?



Monthly investments are a budget-friendly way to help sustain Bright Pink's mission to save women's lives from breast and ovarian cancer.

A participant in the program, or a FundHER, becomes a part of a special community of supporters dedicated to giving more young women knowledge, support and community through Bright Pink.

A recurring gift leads to recurring impact. Just $25 a month can give breast and ovarian health education to 10 women each and every month.

FundHER perks:



A FundHER welcome gift.

Recognition for the first 50 founding FundHERs on our program page.

Quarterly progress reports showing the life-saving gifts in action.

Exclusive early access to Bright Pink events, campaigns, programs, and projects.

“We’re excited to offer our supporters a convenient new way to give,” said Lindsay Avner, Bright Pink Founder. “More services are becoming subscription-based every day, and there’s no reason a person’s charitable giving can’t fall into this same category. It’s an easier, smarter way to give for many.”

Become a FundHER today!

About Bright Pink®

Bright Pink is a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. The organization’s mission is to save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age. Bright Pink’s innovative programs educate and equip young women to assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer via AssessYourRisk.org, reduce their risk, and detect these diseases at early, non life-threatening stages. Launched in the fall of 2016, ExploreYourGenetics.org, provides women comprehensive information about genetic testing and breast and ovarian cancer-influencing mutations. Founded in 2007, Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the US between the ages of 18-45 with this life-saving education. Put Awareness In Action™ at BrightPink.org.