BountyJobs and Recruiter.com Form Strategic Partnership

BountyJobs, Inc., provider of the leading recruiting technology platform for collaboration between employers and search firms with over $1.25 Billion in placement fees to recruiters, today announced a strategic five-year partnership with online recruiting service Recruiter.com, Inc.

The partnership will support placement activity for leading employers by integrating with the Recruiter.com community and platform. The positions are projected to carry placement fees of approximately $200 - $300 Million per year.

“Our customers use BountyJobs to facilitate better management of recruitment agencies and to deliver improved placement efficiency and transparency,” said Jerry Aubin, CEO of BountyJobs. “By partnering with Recruiter.com, we help ensure that we bring the highest level of performance across a very broad range of jobs, industries, and locations. Our collaboration with Recruiter.com will also help accelerate our recently announced international expansion, both in terms of new client acquisition and candidate delivery for our valued clients.”

Recruiter.com will engage in the marketplace in the same way existing BountyJobs agency users do and will be subject to all of the same rules and guidelines. Their network-driven approach to service and its tens of thousands of agency recruiter users positions them for success with BountyJobs clients allowing them to provide a high volume of quality candidate submittals.

About the partnership, Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com said, “We are thrilled to announce the partnership with BountyJobs, the dominant force in the RPO/VMS space. Our partnership will bring access to high quality jobs from BountyJobs to our platform, drive increased performance for their clients, and help our users drive placement activity and generate meaningful revenue. We also look forward to helping to promote greater awareness of BountyJobs to our millions of management and executive level social media followers and users.”

Michael Woloshin, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Recruiter.com said, “With successful client relationships with more than a third of the Fortune 500, BountyJobs is clearly respected as a world leader in the recruiting space. We are dedicated to creating a partnership that will unlock significant value for both companies, and our respective clients and users.”

The new relationship, which further centralizes and automates the fragmented landscape of fee-based recruiting, creates a highly compelling value proposition for growing employers that wish to consolidate their talent acquisition efforts.

About BountyJobs:

BountyJobs is the leading technology for collaboration between employers and recruitment agencies. Our web-based platform consolidates 3rd-party search activities into one convenient location, giving talent acquisition leaders the tools to track, manage and evaluate their search spend. The result: better hires, faster. BountyJobs is headquartered in Austin, TX and is backed by Greylock Partners, Accel Partners, and RPM Ventures. Visit https://www.bountyjobs.com or follow @BountyJobs.

About Recruiter.com:

Recruiter.com, Inc., is an online global recruiting service that offers an industry-leading job market technology platform. With a highly engaged membership base, Recruiter.com works with hundreds of clients and employers and manages a social media following of more than 2.8 million people. Recruiter.com was voted Top Tech Company to Watch in 2014 by the Connecticut Technology Council, cited as one of the Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites in 2014 by Forbes and listed by Inc. as one of the 9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent. The career, HR, and recruiting experts of Recruiter.com have been cited and featured in hundreds of sites and publications, including: Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, Forbes, Mashable, Business Insider, Inc., Fox Small Business, Time, The Next Web, Yahoo Small Business, US News, Business2Community, Bloomberg and SmartBrief. Visit http://www.recruiter.com or follow Recruiter on Twitter @RecruiterDotCom.