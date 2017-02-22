RoadVantage Appoints Mike Essig as Director of Risk Management “We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the RoadVantage team,” said Garret Lacour, CEO of RoadVantage. “Mike is highly regarded in his field, and has the right combination of skills and expertise to bring value to RoadVantage as we continue to grow.”

RoadVantage, the fastest-growing provider of F&I programs for the automotive industry, today announced that Mike Essig has joined the company in the role of Director of Risk Management.

Essig joins RoadVantage with 13 years of industry experience, specializing in actuarial analysis and risk management, most recently as Risk Management Director and Actuary at CNA National Warranty Corporation. Prior to that, Essig was a Senior Pricing & Reserving Actuarial Analyst for Warranty Solutions.

A graduate of Brigham Young University, Essig joins RoadVantage as the company continues to experience record growth, expanding in contract volume, programs, staff and offices.

“I have known the RoadVantage leadership team for years, working with them during my time at CNA National, and I’ve been impressed by their smart strategies that have resulted in such rapid success,” said Essig. “I’m excited to be part of such a talented group.”

