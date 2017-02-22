Dive deep into Sony's mirrorless cameras with Adorama and Sony Artisan Miguel Quiles in complimentary photography classes on February 26 Have every question answered by the professionals while saving big on the Sony a7 series and select lenses and accessories by trading in old gear at Adorama.

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, has teamed up with Sony to bring free camera and photography lighting workshops to New York City. Exclusively at Adorama, join Sony Artisan Miguel Quiles for a deep dive into Sony’s mirrorless cameras and off-camera flash options on Sunday, February 26, 2017 and Monday, February 27, 2017, respectively. Attendees will learn the technical ins and outs of Sony mirrorless cameras including 4K video recording and camera settings, as well as how to incorporate flash and studio lighting into a photography shoot. Have every question answered by the professionals while saving big on the Sony a7 series and select lenses and accessories by trading in old gear.

Trade In and Trade Up

In addition to these classes, Adorama is sponsoring Sony’s trade-in and trade-up promotion, enabling customers to get up to a $480 bonus towards the purchase of select Sony a7 series cameras and full frame E-mount lenses. Customers simply trade in their qualifying, working DSLR, mirrorless camera or camera lens to receive credit towards Sony a7 series cameras, FE lenses and select accessories.

Ask & Learn from a Sony Artisan

Adorama will host Sony Artisan Miguel Quiles for two exclusive classes for those interested in learning all about Sony imaging solutions. More details:

Sony Mirrorless Camera Deep Dive

Sunday, February 26th 10:00am – 4:00pm

Session 1: 11:30am

Session 2: 2:30pm

Join Sony Artisan Miguel Quiles as he covers the various features and benefits available in Sony mirrorless cameras that help him express his artistic vision. Attendees will learn about 4K video recording, camera settings, focusing modes, and so much more. Those considering taking the plunge into the world of mirrorless cameras won’t want to miss this, register now!

As a bonus, Adorama will offer complimentary lens sensor cleaning on Sony gear throughout the whole event on Sunday.

Sony Off-Camera Flash Options Made Easy

Monday, February 27th 11:00am – 7:00pm

Session 1: 2:00pm

Session 2: 5:00pm

Miguel Quiles returns to Adorama on Monday, February 27th to guide attendees with an easy approach to using off-camera flashes in any situation. He’ll cover hot shoe flash options available from Sony, as well as studio lighting solutions from Profoto. Suitable for amateurs, experts and everyone in between, attendees will pick up techniques with both hot shoe flashes and studio strobes that will add new depth and dimension to images. Come early and bring a friend, register now!

