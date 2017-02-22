Campus_Aerial_Hero_web.jpg To be acknowledged in this way strengthens our dedication to outstanding service

Further cementing its place among the top hotels, restaurants, and spas in the industry, the Forbes Travel Guide has again bestowed The Broadmoor with its coveted Five Star Award. For a record-breaking 57 consecutive years, the iconic Colorado Springs destination has been recognized for its commitment to helping guests “Discover Adventure” within an authentic and elegant western atmosphere.

The Penrose Room restaurant, and The Spa at The Broadmoor, each received Forbes Five Star awards for the eighth consecutive year, making The Broadmoor the only triple Five Star award-winning property in Colorado.

“What an honor it is to receive this Triple Crown of distinction from Forbes,” says Broadmoor President and CEO Jack Damioli. “To be acknowledged in this way strengthens our dedication to outstanding service, whether we are looking toward the future, or celebrating our rich history during our upcoming centennial anniversary in 2018. The Penrose Room and The Spa at The Broadmoor are just two examples of the world-class experience we strive to offer at our world-class destination.”

The Broadmoor’s Spa Director Cassie Hernandez added, “We are thrilled to have The Spa at The Broadmoor presented once again with such a prestigious award. Guest satisfaction is our top priority, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts.”

A gold standard in travel since 1958, the Five Star ratings process is based on more than 750 standardized criteria for hotels, making it the most rigorous and comprehensive in the industry. The process begins with a facility inspection that considers every aspect of the property, including its overall cleanliness, condition, and location. To achieve Four and Five Star Status, properties must meet or exceed bar-setting service standards that are determined through an unannounced, undercover service evaluation conducted by the Travel Guide’s expert inspectors.

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, visit http://www.forbestravelguide.com/about/ratings.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide, deriving from a strategic partnership between Forbes Media LLC and Mobil Travel Guide formed in October 2009, offers the prestigious Five Star ratings and certifications. This exclusive licensing agreement between two industry leaders with more than 140 years of combined experience transfers the hospitality industry's premier star rating and travel guide brand from ExxonMobil to Forbes, an award system which has provided the most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide has a team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against rigorous and objective proprietary standards, providing consumers the insight to make better-informed travel and leisure decisions.

About Forbes Media LLC

Forbes Media encompasses Forbes and Forbes.com, the #1 business site on the Web that reaches on average more than 17 million people monthly. The company publishes Forbes and Forbes Asia, which together reach a worldwide audience of more than 6 million readers. It also publishes ForbesLife magazine, in addition to licensee editions in China, Croatia, India, Indonesia, Israel, Korea, Poland, Romania, Russia and Turkey.

About The Broadmoor

Situated at the gateway to the Colorado Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor and its Wilderness Experience properties of The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Cloud Camp and Fishing Camp encompass 5,000 acres. The resort campus has 784 rooms, suites and cottages. It includes three golf courses, a Forbes Five-Star spa and fitness center, nationally recognized tennis staff and program, 25 retail boutiques and 10 restaurants, including Colorado’s only Forbes Five-Star restaurant Penrose Room, as well as 10 additional cafes and lounges. Other activities include falconry, guided mountain biking, hiking, rock-climbing tours, fly-fishing, paintball and more. The BROADMOOR Wilderness Experience properties are three unique, all-inclusive, boutique facilities that highlight a true Colorado experience while offering mountain rustic luxury along with The Broadmoor’s legendary service. In addition, The Broadmoor owns and manages three attractions that include the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Seven Falls and The Broadmoor Soaring Adventure zip-line courses. Colorado Springs Airport, 15 minutes from the resort, is serviced by non-stop flights via Alaska Airlines, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier and United. With connections to worldwide destinations, Denver International Airport, 70 minutes north of Colorado Springs, hosts more than 1,600 national and international flights daily. Door-to-door shuttle or sedan service from both airports is available through Gray Line.

For those seeking a picturesque stay along the Atlantic coastline, we suggest visiting the historic Sea Island Resort in Georgia, a Broadmoor sister property. Opened in 1928 and situated along the scenic five miles of beachfront on the southern Georgia shore, Sea Island holds four Forbes Five-Star awards of excellence. Like The Broadmoor, the resort offers guests a unique way to experience one of the country’s most beautiful settings, known for its history, tradition, service and excellence.

