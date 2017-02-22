Patented Lubrication Exchange System for Simplified Electric Actuator Maintenance With Diakont actuators’ minimal maintenance requirements now being performed in-situ, equipment downtime is significantly decreased and productivity is boosted.

Diakont, a leading high-tech engineering and manufacturing company, has developed a revolutionary technology to further reduce maintenance requirements for their long-lived electric actuators. Prized throughout multiple industries for their best-in-class service lifetime, as well as for offering high force in a compact size, Diakont electric actuators provide years of maintenance free operation for most applications. For extremely high duty cycle applications that require relubrication, Diakont electric actuators now boast a patented built-in lubrication exchange system, resulting in decreased equipment downtime and improved output. With this powerful combination of advanced technologies, Diakont’s electric actuators are a better choice than ever for motion control systems across a broad array of applications such as resistance spot welding, injection molding and robotic joining.

Diakont electric actuators feature precision-machined inverted roller screws integrated with permanent magnetic synchronous motors (PMSM) to provide a best-in-class service lifetime rating. This configuration already results in an actuator with considerably reduced maintenance requirements compared to pneumatic and hydraulic motion control solutions, thanks to the lack of additional components needed, such as connecting parts, hoses, filters, and seals. But now, with their patented lubrication exchange system, Diakont has taken maintenance reduction yet one step further. Diakont’s lubrication exchange system is built directly into the actuator, allowing the actuator’s sole maintenance requirement—infrequent relubrication—to be quickly and easily performed while the actuator is still integrated into the end customer’s machinery. This feature completely eliminates the need to disassemble and remove the actuator from its machinery or recalibrate system settings when performing routine maintenance. Performing the re-lubrication service can take anywhere from 20 min to 2 hours depending on the size of the unit selected. This helps reduce any downtime, and the inconvenience of recalibrating an entire process or machine.

“With Diakont actuators’ minimal maintenance requirements now being performed in-situ, equipment downtime is significantly decreased and productivity is boosted,” comments Raj Bhavsar, Sales Engineer with Diakont. “Regardless of the application, this results not only in reduced maintenance costs, but in a higher output, delivering incredible value to our customers.”

