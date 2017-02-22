Achievement Proven to Increase with Apex Learning Tutorials

Student achievement continues to increase with Apex Learning adaptive Tutorials, according to results from a 2015–2016 school year study. Apex Learning, known for digital curriculum that makes rigorous, standards-based content accessible to all students, reports that once again in the second annual study students using Tutorials achieved pretest to posttest gains and also achieved higher average scores on standardized end-of-course achievement tests than a comparison group of students not using Tutorials.

Across studies, the average effect of Tutorials was 2.5 times greater than the average effect of other programs designed to impact high school students’ performance on similar end-of-course achievement tests. Additionally, during the 2015-2016 school year, students achieved an average 19 percentile point gain from pretest to posttest and 20 percentile points during 2014-2015.

Designed specifically for individual state standards, Tutorials help districts raise exam scores, improve course pass rates, and increase college and career readiness. With an interactive app-like design, Tutorials quickly identify individual learning gaps and seamlessly adapt instruction for each student, adding prerequisite content as needed to support students in mastering grade-level content. Tutorials make it possible for all students to be successful the first time.

“Every day classroom teachers face the daunting task of meeting the learning needs of every student, accommodating for different proficiency levels and varying stages of academic readiness, while ensuring students stay on track,” said Cheryl Vedoe, CEO, Apex Learning. “This is a nearly impossible feat, even for the most experienced educators. Apex Learning Tutorials with adaptive remediation make it possible for teachers to personalize the learning experience for all students using a curriculum that is proven to increase student outcomes.”

To view the full report, A Study of the Impact of Apex Learning Tutorials on Student Achievement (School year 2015 – 2016), visit: https://www.apexlearning.com/efficacy-studies/study-tutorials-use-and-effectiveness.

To view the full report, A Study of Tutorials Use and Effectiveness (School year 2014-2015), visit: https://www.apexlearning.com/efficacy-studies/study-tutorials-use-and-effectiveness-0

To view a Tutorials success story from Darlington County School District in South Carolina, Middle School Students Pass Algebra I EOC Exams One Year Early, visit: https://www.apexlearning.com/resources/case-studies/middle-school-students-pass-algebra-i-eoc-one-year-early

