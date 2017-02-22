The data shows that while these people of all different ages may be reachable via the same platform, they can use it in drastically different ways.

We all know that social media is not just for millennials anymore–Generation X and baby boomers are just as tied to their social media accounts. However, habits and preference vary widely by generation. The latest Sprout Social Index reveals how social behavior differs by generation and platform and delves into how brands should adjust to make the most of customer engagement.

The social media management company found each generation has a unique identity as to how it used social media to interact with brands. Millennials embrace the ability to communicate directly, as 30 percent engage with a brand at least once per month. Conversely, baby boomers are more likely to observe silently with only 14 percent regularly initiating a dialogue with a brand on social. Meanwhile, Gen Xers have obvious shopping ambitions in following brands; nearly 7 in 10 will likely purchase something from a brand they follow—more than any other generation surveyed.

Other insights from the report include:

Millennials are twice as likely than other generation to turn to social, rather than phone or email, to communicate with a brand.

Facebook is the most popular network for 43 percent of respondents.

Millennials and Gen Xers are nearly twice as likely to follow a brand on social media than baby boomers.

Only one in 10 social messages actually get a response from a brand.

Gen Xers are twice as likely to unfollow a brand that says something offensive or in opposition to their personal beliefs than any other generation.

“Social media holds great promise for reaching your audience since multiple generations are now reliably all in the same place,” said Scott Brandt, CMO of Sprout Social. “The effort doesn’t end there for brands, however. The data shows that while these people of all different ages may be reachable via the same platform, they can use it in drastically different ways. Strategies should be adjusted to support individual customer needs, and brands that don’t talk to their customers–directly or via social media–won’t see the best possible results.”

