El Silencio Lodge & Spa Being recognized as an exceptional destination that showcases the best of Costa Rica’s hospitality is a cherished honor.

Forbes Travel Guide today unveiled its annual Star Rating list, naming El Silencio Lodge & Spa as a new Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Hotel. El Silencio Lodge & Spa will be showcased with all of the Star Rating recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

El Silencio Lodge & Spa showcases Costa Rica’s unique cloud forest landscapes, underscoring a deep connection to nature and culture through engaging experiences and heartfelt hospitality. Trimmed by two national parks, it features a private nature reserve dotted with waterfalls. Two restaurants, a spa, an organic mini-farm, a thrilling zip-line and rappelling course, and select accommodations create a natural wonderland to savor and explore.

“Our team receives the news with sincere enthusiasm. Being recognized as an exceptional destination that showcases the best of Costa Rica’s hospitality is a cherished honor,” commented Karin Zurcher, Owner of El Silencio Lodge & Spa.

“As an independent property, we are thrilled to welcome travelers who seek unique experiences of distinct authenticity. By engaging visitors with caring hospitality and a deep connection to the land, we hope to create precious memories of love, laughter, and awe.”

El Silencio Lodge & Spa is the latest addition to the luxury travel ratings that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958.

“We are delighted to recognize the 2017 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas that demonstrates a strong culture of service,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

“In an online environment of confusion and clutter, Forbes Travel Guide is the most trusted source of information to assist guests in making informed decisions,” Inzerillo said. “These properties, the largest and most global group in the company’s history, achieve an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality, underscoring our overall mission of positively contributing to the international tourism industry as well as individual hotel experience. We are proud to congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties recognized today.”

For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star ratings, visit http://www.forbestravelguide.com/about/ratings.

About Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the originator of the prestigious Five-Star Rating system, and has provided the travel industry’s most comprehensive ratings and reviews of hotels, restaurants and spas since 1958. Forbes Travel Guide has a team of expert inspectors who anonymously evaluate properties against up to 800 rigorous and objective standards in 162 destinations across 42 countries. Forbes Travel Guide is the most prestigious standard for luxury hospitality worldwide. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit http://www.forbestravelguide.com.

About El Silencio Lodge & Spa

El Silencio Lodge & Spa is an inspired wellness retreat set in Costa Rica’s pristine central volcanic region. Surrounded by emerald cloud forests and mystical waterfalls, it offers a seamless natural immersion experience that showcases the signature elements of Costa Rica’s rural traditions, colorful culture, farm-to-table dining, and enthralling natural landscapes. For more information visit: http://www.elsilenciolodge.com

