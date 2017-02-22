Stribling Welcomes New Director of Data & Reporting

Garrett Derderian Garrett’s experience sorting through New York City’s vast housing data and applying meaningful annotation is a unique skill set that fits in perfectly with our long-term vision.

Stribling & Associates, a premier New York residential brokerage, announces that Garrett Derderian has joined the firm as Director of Data & Reporting. In his new role, Derderian will oversee Stribling’s proprietary data platform, integrating the most current, accurate, and relevant information for Stribling agents and their customers. Additionally, he will author a series of monthly, quarterly, and annual “State of the Market” reports analyzing comparative data for New York City’s residential market.

“Garrett’s experience sorting through New York City’s vast housing data and applying meaningful annotation is a unique skill set that fits in perfectly with our long-term vision,” said Elizabeth Ann Stribling-Kivlan, President, Stribling & Associates. “I’m confident that Garrett’s contributions, coupled with the expertise of our more than 300 exceptional agents and staff, will further solidify Stribling’s position as an industry leader.”

Prior to joining Stribling, Derderian was a research analyst at both Douglas Elliman Development Marketing and Compass, where he created and authored market reports, outlined data trends, and generated statistics for the NYC residential market. He also worked in data research in the NYC commercial market at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank. Most recently, Derderian worked in Capital Markets at Lloyd Jones Capital.

“I am excited to join Stribling, one of New York’s preeminent legacy real estate firms, during this great time of growth for the company,” said Derderian. “This is a wonderful opportunity to build a new and innovative data reporting system while working alongside some of the most talented people in the industry.”

Derderian will be based out of Stribling’s Upper East Side flagship at 924 Madison Avenue.

